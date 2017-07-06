

Circus cook Sarah Chapman with her “Simply Sarah” cookbook, open to a photo of her performing on a trapeze in 1969. Chapman is demonstrating recipes in the Circus Arts area at this year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival. The trapeze bar she’s on is 40 inches long and 2 inches wide.

Life has been a circus for Sarah Chapman. From the moment she stepped onto a free-swinging trapeze in her early teens, the Sarasota native was on her way to joining a rarefied, larger family than her own — that of the three-ring, traveling Big Top.

At age 71 and almost four decades after she stepped off that bar a final time, you can find her reengaging with crowds curious about circus life, at this year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival. She represents an act the public doesn’t see: the cook who feeds the troupe.

The regimen does not include funnel cakes and meat on a stick. “Circus people eat real food,” she says, intent on correcting misperceptions. “They want their children to eat healthy.” The duly noted curves that enhanced her highflying act have given way to a lean and fit physique she attributes to mindful eating, seniors’ exercise classes and swimming where she lives and works as a personal chef, in Aitkin, Minn.

Life had several circuses in store for Chapman, but it was not an easy existence. She didn’t know how to cook when she hit the road as an aerialist doing 14 shows a week. Kitchen inspiration came from a husband more than 30 years her senior and his family; from members of her circus clan; from cookbooks and magazines she gathered; and even from the audience who would watch her balance on her head, at times, some 19 feet in the air.

When the tents folded by 10 p.m. and circus folk began heading toward the next town, Chapman would scout the all-night supermarkets ahead to stock up for an early start. When she cooked for the Roberts Bros Circus in 1999, she prepared daily breakfasts and dinners in a small kitchen space fitted into a tractor-trailer. Meals for the staff of 24 were typically protein-rich, she recalls, and she catered to the Southerners on tour with ham and lima beans. The cook’s goal was to work up enough of a repertoire to avoid repeating the same dishes for a month.

A balancing act of sorts always continued behind the scenes as Chapman tended to her blended family of seven, trained for her act, home-schooled her young daughter, took correspondence courses and cooked between daily shows. She and her husband, circus clown Danny Chapman, divorced around the time she retired from performing in 1979, due to the pain later diagnosed as fibromyalgia. Through it all, she managed to collect enough recipes to populate “Simply Sarah: A Circus Girl’s Cookbook,” a slim spiral-bound volume in its fourth printing.

[Make the recipe: Strawberry Cake]

Punctuated with black-and-white photos of her in action, her offspring and circus-themed chapter headings, the cookbook is really a story of a family and its travels, she says. Chapman’s voice in it is earnest and unflinching. She expects readers to figure out each number of servings. “An experienced cook knows the quantity a recipe makes and knows how to cut it in half or double it,” she writes. “Cooking is a serious business, but a rewarding one.”

Attend one of her demonstrations in the festival’s Circus Arts Cookhouse on the Mall, and you may hear Chapman weave a culinary fabric of sorts that includes her current mode of eating (South Beach diet, soups, little meat), tales of discovery (“Scrapple! I’d never had it!”), kitchen tips (“I cook in stainless steel now, not cast iron. It’s easier to lift!”) and a soupcon of her own philosophy (“Good food, like a performance, leaves them laughing!”).

She might also demonstrate two of the dishes she made for this newspaper when she visited Washington in April 1972 as a performer for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. In the article, her quotes’ ring true to the straight-shooter, self-described “independent scholar” she remains 45 years later: “The average American girl today doesn’t know how to cook . . . . Their mothers didn’t teach them. It is not that children don’t want to learn. Children can be as busy as you let them be.”

Catch cooking demos by Chapman and other circus cooks in the Circus Arts Cookhouse through Sunday; go to the schedule at www.festival.si.edu.



Sarah Chapman’s family recipe for Strawberry Cake is included in her cookbook.

Strawberry Cake

8 to 10 servings (makes one 8-inch layer cake)

Pretty in pink, this is a family recipe from circus cook Sarah Chapman that dates back 140 years. As she writes in the headnote: “When people eat it for the first time, it’s easy to tell by the look on their face that they want a second piece.” She calls it her signature dish.

The frosting is quite light and tends to be absorbed into the cake, so it may be best to assemble the cake shortly before serving. If you are concerned about the risk of salmonella, use a pasteurized egg white for the frosting.

Make ahead: The cake needs to be refrigerated briefly before serving (to firm up the frosting).

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, at room temperature, plus more for the pans

2 cups flour, plus more for the pans

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

1 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

For the frosting

1 quart strawberries, hulled, rinsed and patted dry

1 large egg white, at room temperature (see headnote)

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

8 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, or more as needed

DIRECTIONS

For the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use a little butter and flour to grease two 8-inch round layer cake pans. (If you have parchment rounds, place one in the bottom of each pan.)

Sift together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and the salt, if using, into the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer. Add the butter and milk; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes, then stop to scrape down the bowl.

Add the eggs; beat on medium speed for 3 minutes, to form a smooth batter. Divide evenly between the two pans. Bake (middle rack) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a tester inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean and the tops are golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes, then remove from the pans to cool completely.

For the frosting: Cut about half the strawberries in half, from top to bottom.

Beat the egg white in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer on medium speed, then add the cream of tartar. Increase the speed to medium-high speed, beating to form fairly stiff peaks. Stop the motor.

Use a fork to mash 4 of the smallest remaining strawberries, to yield 1/4 cup, then add to the beaten egg white; beat on high speed to incorporate. Reduce the speed to medium; add the confectioners’ sugar 1 tablespoon at a time, to form a soft pink frosting. Briefly beat on high speed to make sure the strawberries are evenly incorporated. If the frosting seems too soft, beat in another tablespoon or two of confectioners’ sugar.

You’ll need to work quickly and efficiently to assemble the cake. Invert one of the cake layers on a plate and discard its parchment, if you used it. Spread about 1/2 cup of the frosting on top. Cut enough strawberries into slices slightly less than 1/4 inch thick to build a single layer of sliced berries on the frosting. Invert the second cake layer atop the berries and discard its parchment, if you used it.

Use the remaining frosting to finish the top and sides of the cake. Arrange the halved strawberries around the bottom of the cake, with their points facing upward.

Cut the remaining strawberries into quarters. Arrange them on top of the cake in a pleasing pattern, cut sides down. Refrigerate for about 15 minutes before serving.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS | Per serving (based on 10): 360 calories, 5 g protein, 62 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 41 g sugar

SOURCE Adapted from “Simply Sarah: A Circus Girl’s Cookbook” (4th edition, Jumbo Jack’s Cookbooks, 2010).

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to food@washpost.com