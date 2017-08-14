White nationalists staged a torchlit march on the campus of the University of Virginia on Aug.11, ahead of a planned far-right rally. (Instagram/anonymous via Storyful)

A white nationalist who participated in the torch-lit march through the University of Virginia’s campus this weekend has been fired from his job at a Berkeley, Calif., hot dog restaurant after Twitter users posted his photo and place of employment. The employee, Cole White, was identified online after he was photographed among a shouting and torch-wielding mob during the march Friday night in Charlottesville.

After being “inundated with inquiries,” his former employer, Top Dog, in downtown Berkeley, posted a sign on its door that reads: “Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone,” multiple news outlets reported. The shop has a political bent of its own, and is well-known in Berkeley for the libertarian stickers and articles posted on its walls, and website.

White was in Charlottesville for the “Unite the Right” rally, which turned deadly on Saturday. James Alex Fields Jr., 20, who was described as a Nazi sympathizer by one of his high school teachers, is accused of ramming his car into a group of counterprotesters, injuring 19 and killing Heather Heyer, 32. Two Virginia state troopers — H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Berke Bates, 40 — were killed while doing surveillance work during Saturday’s rally when their helicopter crashed.

The mostly male crowd that participated in Friday night’s tiki-torch-lit rally did not cover their faces, and they were widely photographed. A Twitter account, @YesYoureRacist, began posting photographs of participants and uncovering their identities. White was among the first it named.

Top Dog, a Berkeley campus fixture, isn’t shy about its libertarian values. “The walls … are covered with libertarian bumper stickers, yellowed newspaper articles urging the privatization of the postal service, and hand-lettered signs with statements like, ‘Beware the leader’ and ‘There’s no government like no government,'” wrote SF Weekly in 1996.

A section of the restaurant’s website is dedicated to “Propergander,” posting articles about sanctuary states, nuclear war and diversity. A recent article about an anti-diversity memo circulating at Google read, in part, “Jim Crow is long gone, but it seems that Progressives (which gave us Jim Crow in the first place) now are imposing what essentially is a new form of segregation, that being ideological and religious segregation that is more reminiscent of how the former USSR treated dissidents than anything we have seen in private enterprise.”

The website was down for a time after the weekend’s incidents but was online as of Monday afternoon. Top Dog has not responded to a request for comment from The Washington Post, and it has declined to comment to other news outlets.

Even though the restaurant has a conservative point of view, it found White’s views too extreme. The restaurant wrote to one Twitter user that it had been overwhelmed with inquiries about White, who was fired shortly thereafter.

The restaurant’s Facebook page has been deluged with complaints about White, and its Yelp page is under “active cleanup alert,” due to the high number of people posting negative comments about him (Yelp’s note says it tries to remove comments related more to news events than users’ experience with the business.) One sample review: “Great place for Neo-Nazis. For people who aren’t Neo-Nazis? Not so much. A hot dog is a hot dog, but a hot dog place that not only employs Neo-Nazis but posts alt-right screeds on their webpage is a place that makes me want to vomit. But if you hate minorities, you might have a friend in Berkeley’s Top Dog.”

By the way, the hot dogs are kosher-style.

