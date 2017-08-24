“Game of Thrones” is either excellent or terrible right now, but regardless of how you feel about the Night King’s javelin skills, the Stark sister feud or potential Targaryen incest, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: Giant smoked turkey drumsticks, the kind Sandor “The Hound” Clegane probably eats by the barrelful, are an exceptional food. Usually, you can only partake at Thanksgiving or a Renaissance fair, but not this year: In honor of the “Game of Thrones” season finale, Arby’s — yes, of course, Arby’s — is offering turkey drumsticks on Aug. 27, the day of the show’s finale. It’s perfect for your nerdy viewing party.

[The real reason everyone’s waiting in line for that “Game of Thrones" pop-up bar]

What’s that? The sound of a thousand “Turkey is coming” quips?

Arby's adding smoked turkey legs to their menu for the 'Game of Thrones' season finale. pic.twitter.com/YdERjYpFdS — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) August 24, 2017

But you can’t get them just anywhere. The company has cleverly corresponded certain Arby’s locations with the regions of Westeros, and if you’re willing to travel to Makanda, Ill., for the eclipse, you should have no trouble getting in your car and heading to Pittsburgh for this. Those are:

• Fargo, N.D.: “a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall.” (1117 38th St. NW, Fargo, N.D., 58102)

• Los Angeles: “a western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches.” (347 E. Main St., Alhambra, Calif., 91801)

• Seattle/Redmond, Wash.: “a land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water.” (15115 NE 24th St., Redmond, Wash., 98052)

• Norfolk: “a land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron,” and your best bet if you live in the Washington area. (730 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, 23518)

• Pittsburgh: “a land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio.” (4810 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, 15237)

• Phoenix: “a land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate.” (2402 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, 85015)

• Denver: “a land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones.” (1480 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80222)

• Omaha: “a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country.” (8429 W. Center Rd., Omaha, 68124)

• Atlanta: “a land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides.” (4415 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, 30342)

It’s not the only restaurant that has dedicated itself to “Game of Thrones” fandom. D.C.’s GOT pop-up bar continues to draw long lines, though the pop-up will close Sunday, just before the finale, to give employees a chance to watch. And in January, a “Game of Thrones” pop-up restaurant opened in Scotland, serving spiced wine and mead, and Frey pies and Sansa’s lemon cakes — no turkey legs, though.

More from Food:

A billionaire-owned restaurant charged a ‘minimum wage’ fee. Outrage ensued.

Sorry to break your heart, but you probably can’t eat at the Cheetos restaurant