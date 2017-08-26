

The famously long lines at Franklin Barbecue in Austin would run under the aqua-and-white smokehouse, where a fire broke out Saturday morning. (Tim Carman/The Washington Post)

As if Texans weren’t dealing with enough already, with Hurricane Harvey dumping profane amounts of rain on their heads, residents woke up Saturday to learn that one of the Lone Star State’s iconic smokehouses had closed indefinitely after an early morning fire.

Franklin Barbecue, famous for its long lines and succulent wood-smoked brisket, went up in flames early Saturday morning in an accidental fire. Aaron Franklin, the co-founder and James Beard Award-winning chef behind the restaurant, blamed the blaze on heavy winds generated by Harvey.

“Wind just kind of swept through the smokehouse a lot more than we’re used to and carried an ember from a cooker and caught a wall on fire,” Franklin said in a phone interview. “It went up real quick.”

The scenes from Twitter were horrific.

UPDATE FRANKLIN BBQ FIRE: this is the first video shot, we were on scene before fire crews at @FranklinBbq fire. Fire is out, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/40IVjRRNgs — Tania Ortega (@TaniaonFox7) August 26, 2017

BREAKING: @FranklinBbq goes up in flames this morning. Fire crews are worling to put it out. pic.twitter.com/khsbIVMYwG — Tania Ortega (@TaniaonFox7) August 26, 2017

The wood-framed smokehouse, which Franklin built three years ago for his pits, was destroyed in the fire. Part of the kitchen roof is “pretty damaged” as well, Franklin said. He wasn’t sure about total damages yet, but the Austin American-Statesman reported the fire caused about $350,000 in structural damages and property loss.

“The front part of the restaurant is untouched and perfect,” Franklin noted.

[The 10 best barbecue joints in the D.C. area]

The lone bit of good news: No one was injured in the blaze, even though a late-night cook was smoking ribs when the fire broke out. The cook is a “little shaken up, but he’s good,” Franklin said

Franklin Barbecue’s official Twitter account said the owners weren’t sure when the restaurant would reopen.

A fire in our smokehouse this morning has forced us to close. We are not sure when we will reopen but everyone is safe here. — Franklin Barbecue (@FranklinBbq) August 26, 2017

But Franklin, the first pitmaster to win a Beard Award in a regional chef category, told The Post he hoped to reopen within a month. But his timetable, he noted, would depend on a fuller review of the property after Harvey moved through the region. The former Category 4 hurricane was expected to dump more than a foot of rain on Austin.

“If there was a part to the building that’s easiest to rebuilt, that was the one,” Franklin said of the smokehouse. “It’s not the end of the world.”

Aaron Franklin hopes to be smoking meats again within a month. (Tim Carman/The Washington Post)

“It doesn’t do us any good to be bummed out about it,” he added, laughing at his own bad fortune. “We got to keep working on it.”

The decorated pitmaster wasn’t sure yet whether his insurance would cover the damage. He still couldn’t reach his agent.

“It’s a Saturday,” he said, “and those guys don’t really like to work on Saturdays. So we’re trying to work on that, too.”

Read more:

The 10 best barbecue joints in the D.C. area

Texans can’t imagine a world where someone smokes a better brisket than they do