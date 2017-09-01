You’ve got the makings for some fantastic Labor Day eats and quick weeknight meals from this week’s most-viewed recipes. Here’s a look at the recipes that Post readers gobbled up this week. Happy cooking!

Grilled Corn Four Ways. There’s more than one way to grill corn — here you’ll learn to grill ears in a foil packet, naked or mostly dressed in their husks. Smoking is another flavor-boosting way to go.

[What to cook for your Labor Day festivities]

One-Pot Pasta. It doesn’t get much easier than this.

Quick Stir-Fry Sauce. Salty, tangy and a little spicy, this sauce is like a rug that ties the room together. (But for your leftovers.)

Spaghetti With Shrimp and Pesto. This lemony pasta is ready in under 20 minutes.

Corn and Crab Okonomiyaki. We use crab and corn here, but these are infinitely adaptable. Use shredded chicken and sauteed zucchini, a mix of roasted veggies, or diced ham and chard, for example.

