

God forbid we ever have to interact with a human in our neighborhood again. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Here’s the pitch for Silicon Valley’s newest start-up: It’s called Bodega, and it’s a case of nonperishable goods — the kind you’d usually get at a neighborhood corner store or bodega — that comes in an “unmanned pantry box.” It looks like this:

Bodega is either the worst-named startup of the year, or the most devious – https://t.co/hU116jvqrq #technews pic.twitter.com/sK0nul8J2r — Tech News (@the__tech_news) September 13, 2017

The company was founded by two former Google employees, Paul McDonald and Ashwath Rajan. Customers can unlock the box and purchase products via an app. It brings products “to where people already are so that they can access them immediately, when they need them. This beats out any two-hour delivery — or even half-hour delivery — alternative,” McDonald told Fast Company. He thinks it could make corner stores obsolete.

If you’re keeping up, you may have already identified the major problems here; the reasons people on Twitter were practically foaming at the mouth with fury at the announcement of this visionary new company. Let’s parse them, shall we?

Number one: What the hell is an “unmanned pantry box?” IT’S A HIGHFALUTIN’ VENDING MACHINE. Congratulations, you just tricked people into giving you millions in venture capital for a vending machine. At best, this is a new Juicero — a product that sounds great on paper, but is completely unnecessary in real life, because a better or easier version of it already exists.

Weird that they're calling this heinous vending machine "Bodega" and not "Gentrification Box" https://t.co/xPCozclRRD — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 13, 2017

can't wait until that Bodega startup goes bankrupt because they can't figure out how to stop people from just unplugging the cabinet — GabagoollPosts (@jimpjorps) September 13, 2017

Number two: To think that this box of tampons and Cheez-It can replace a bodega is a fundamental misunderstanding of what a bodega is. Bodegas serve fresh egg sandwiches! They’re places where the community can interact! They’re woven into the fabric of cities, and only someone who has never really spent time in one would aim to eliminate them with a midcentury modern-looking glass case.

My bodega guy lives in my building; I'd like to see your dumb machine bring you an egg sammie at 11pm & talk about its world travels https://t.co/siSA2hFLKl — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) September 13, 2017

Can their bodega app make this? I think not. pic.twitter.com/qbKIortMrS — This Is How I Mom (@howimom) September 13, 2017

To add insult to injury, the company’s logo is a cat, a nod to the cats that populate many of New York’s bodegas.

I don't understand why they don't understand that customers get this when they walk into a bodega and it's awesome. pic.twitter.com/CAeySIFj8z — Patty (@PattyLibrarian) September 13, 2017

also think of all the bodega cats. bodega cat in my old hood had *2* stores. they want to put him out of not one but TWO jobs — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) September 13, 2017

tfw you just heard about Bodega pic.twitter.com/0HVVRaARq4 — Daniel Radosh (@danielradosh) September 13, 2017

Number three, and we’ve saved the most offensive for last: Why are these entrepreneurs so eager to make obsolete a business that is one of the best ways for recent immigrants to this country to build a life and provide for their families? It’s ignorant at best, and chillingly heartless at worst. Bodegas aren’t a problem to be solved — they’re a life vest for people who may have come to this country with nothing. They’re the American Dream.

there's no VC money to open a Bodega. you have to risk your family's future, the wages you're not sending back home, armed robbery. — Lena (@lenazun) September 13, 2017

Wealthy tech bros are so uncomfortable interacting w working class POC that they think a glorified vending machine is better than a bodega. https://t.co/wPWhfkwBrx — vero bayetti flores (@veroconplatanos) September 13, 2017

Can't yall disrupt these student loans instead of the auntie at the local bodega. https://t.co/PBZykZCnIm — Kyle Cromer (@CromerZome) September 13, 2017

McDonald told Fast Company he isn’t worried that naming his company after the very industry he aims to displace is insensitive. He said he took a survey to see if people in the Latin American community in San Francisco, where the boxes are already operational, would be offended, and the answer was no. “It’s a simple name and I think it works,” he said. He aims to take the boxes nationwide soon, envisioning them on college campuses and as an amenity in the lobbies of hotels and big apartment buildings.

Based on the fierce outcry on Twitter, it seems like New Yorkers, in particular, will do their best to prevent that from happening.

