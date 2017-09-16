Date, walnut, silan and sesame challah is one way to go. (Shulie Madnick/foodwanderings.com)
The Jewish New Year 5778 begins Wednesday at sundown. Even if you’re not observing, it’s a good reason to bake a round loaf of challah. (Because really, who — barring dietary restrictions, of course — doesn’t like challah and its promise of the best French toast from leftovers?)
To figure out which type of challah will work best for you, take our short personality quiz.
1
There is one cookie left on the tray. Do you take it?
Yes, but only because I forgot my lunch.
No, I'm not a monster.
Depends, are they whole-wheat?
Nah, I already stashed a few in my bag.
Yes, someone's gotta do it.
Yes (especially when no one is looking).
2
Your best friend's birthday is next month. Which of the following best applies?
I'll plan something last-minute and it will be awesome.
I'm thinking something murder mystery-themed.
Oh good, now I can make that carrot cake recipe I've been wanting to try!
We're all going to his favorite dive bar! Picklebacks are on me.
Yeah, I know. I booked the party venue last year.
A few months ago, she mentioned that she really wanted to find a 1950s-themed dance party, so I looked up this great DJ and invited a small group of her friends.
3
What's your favorite drink?
Whatever is in front of me.
Anything from Barmini, the Aviary or Dead Rabbit.
Fresh-pressed juice, please!
Something bitter.
Wine
When I'm drinking alone, a simple cocktail or glass of red wine. When I'm out with friends, a beer.
4
It's the weekend. What are your plans?
I'll see what I walk into.
I'm off on a quick trip to New York where I'll see a show, visit MoMA, catch up with friends from school, stroll through Central Park and check several restaurants off my list.
Teaching a yoga glass and finally perfecting my iced tea recipe.
Eating at a secret restaurant my friend told me about, maybe catching a punk show.
Going to Seattle. I've had this trip planned for months.
Going on a hike with a few friends on Saturday, taking it easy and cooking a few things for weekday lunches on Sunday.
5
Pick the word that you identify with most.
Stressed.
Flawless.
Clean.
Edgy.
Poised.
Observant.
Share your result:
Related
(Shulie Madnick/foodwanderings.com)
If you’d rather see all your options, here they are: