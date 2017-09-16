Date, walnut, silan and sesame challah is one way to go. (Shulie Madnick/foodwanderings.com)

The Jewish New Year 5778 begins Wednesday at sundown. Even if you’re not observing, it’s a good reason to bake a round loaf of challah. (Because really, who — barring dietary restrictions, of course — doesn’t like challah and its promise of the best French toast from leftovers?)

To figure out which type of challah will work best for you, take our short personality quiz.

1

There is one cookie left on the tray. Do you take it?

Yes, but only because I forgot my lunch.

No, I'm not a monster.

Depends, are they whole-wheat?

Nah, I already stashed a few in my bag.

Yes, someone's gotta do it.

Yes (especially when no one is looking).

2

Your best friend's birthday is next month. Which of the following best applies?

I'll plan something last-minute and it will be awesome.

I'm thinking something murder mystery-themed.

Oh good, now I can make that carrot cake recipe I've been wanting to try!

We're all going to his favorite dive bar! Picklebacks are on me.

Yeah, I know. I booked the party venue last year.

A few months ago, she mentioned that she really wanted to find a 1950s-themed dance party, so I looked up this great DJ and invited a small group of her friends.

3

What's your favorite drink?

Whatever is in front of me.

Anything from Barmini, the Aviary or Dead Rabbit.

Fresh-pressed juice, please!

Something bitter.

Wine

When I'm drinking alone, a simple cocktail or glass of red wine. When I'm out with friends, a beer.

4

It's the weekend. What are your plans? 

I'll see what I walk into.

I'm off on a quick trip to New York where I'll see a show, visit MoMA, catch up with friends from school, stroll through Central Park and check several restaurants off my list.

Teaching a yoga glass and finally perfecting my iced tea recipe.

Eating at a secret restaurant my friend told me about, maybe catching a punk show.

Going to Seattle. I've had this trip planned for months.

Going on a hike with a few friends on Saturday, taking it easy and cooking a few things for weekday lunches on Sunday.

5

Pick the word that you identify with most.

Stressed.

Flawless.

Clean.

Edgy.

Poised.

Observant.


(Shulie Madnick/foodwanderings.com)

If you’d rather see all your options, here they are:

Fig, Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Spelt Challah, pictured above. The spelt flour adds a bit of earthiness.

High Holiday Challah. This bread freezes especially well.

Date, Walnut, Silan and Sesame Challah. A combination of plump Medjool dates, date molasses and walnuts makes a filling that is rich and surprisingly not too sweet.

Pain Petri (Anise-Flavored Challah With Sesame Seeds). This can be made, start to finish, in about one hour. Shape it round for the holidays.

Quince Honey Challah Knots. Individual rolls make a cute alternative to a large loaf.

Marzipan Almond Challah Crown. The filling keeps the bread’s interior especially moist without compromising its light and airy texture.

