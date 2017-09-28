You don’t like condiments. You can’t handle spicy things. You wish cilantro would go to a dark place and never crawl out. Tell us what ingredients you *do* like, and we’ll tell you what recipes you should try.

Above all, keep an open mind and always feel free to make substitutions to suit your taste.

1 Do you eat meat? Love it. Bring on the meat sweats. Yes, but no red meat, please. Sometimes, but I'm really looking for a lighter option. No, and no seafood, either. 2 Do you like spicy food? No. Please pass the antacids. I have hot sauce in my bag. Spice is neither here nor there. I do, but the person I'm cooking for doesn't. Give me something versatile! 3 How do you feel about ketchup? I hate all condiments. I have ketchup in my bag. It's too sweet, but I do like tomatoes. I'm more of a salsa person. 4 Do you eat dairy products? Nope, I'm lactose intolerant. I put cheese on my apple pie. I like mild cheese and avoid stinky (lookin' at you, blue) at all costs. I'd eat cheese for breakfast if I could. 5 Do you like pasta? I don't like it. I LOVE it. I avoid gluten. I prefer rice. I'm more of a bread person.

Not happy with your results? Here are the recipes we included in the quiz, so you can pick and choose for yourself. Because you are a choosy eater, after all.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders With Pineapple-Apricot Salsa. If you eat meat, breaded chicken is hard to beat. We love the salsa, but you might also try it with a simple side of ketchup or barbecue sauce.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Killer Tofu. The cooking method and ketchup-barbecue sauce are enough to make even a devout tofu-hater come around. (We hope.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Green Salad With Pears, Pecans and Blue Cheese. A basic green salad and an easy homemade dressing are good things to know how to make. If you don’t like blue cheese, try feta, soft goat cheese, dollops of ricotta or, really, any cheese that you do like. (You can also, of course, leave it out altogether.) Likewise, swap the types of nuts or use pumpkin seeds if allergies are a concern.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Dorothy Sietsema’s Goulash. Fit for a crowd (or for leftovers), this comforting casserole has canned tomatoes, macaroni, lean ground beef and an optional addition of grated cheddar cheese.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions. It’s got ketchup, ginger, garlic and scallions. It’s only a little spicy, but reduce the ginger and/or chile flakes if you wish. If you don’t like cilantro, use parsley or mint — or just leave out the herb garnish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cauliflower and Cheese Waffles. This is a good way to sneak some vegetables into a typically veg-free dish. Top the waffles with any number of things, such as chipped beef, tomato sauce or sauteed mushrooms.

