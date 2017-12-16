It’s a good weekend to bake some bread, don’t you think? Here are a few recipes worthy of consideration, from our archives:
Country Loaf (Pain de Campagne), above. The addition of dry hard cider (or a Pilsener, if that’s what you’ve got) adds a little extra flavor to this mildly sour loaf.
[Home bread master Samuel Fromartz learns by doing — and writing]
Scallion Bread. Like a cross between scallion pancakes and steamed buns.
Pain au Lait. Slightly sweet and a little buttery, these are perfect with a piping hot cup of tea.
[How to keep getting your ‘Great British Baking Show’ fix: Go global on YouTube]
Dill Bread. This pull-apart loaf is enriched with yogurt and a whole two cups of fresh dill.
Brioche. Need we remind you of brioche’s versatility? Slather slices with butter one day, then use leftovers to make a warming strata or fruit-topped dessert. (Heads up: You’ll need a pullman bread loaf pan or something similar.)
Challah for a Crowd. Small loaves are baked on a rimmed baking sheet, meaning each piece has soft, tender sides.
Whole-Wheat French Country Bread. This crusty bread begins with a sponge starter.
[Better bread starts with a sponge]
No-Knead Focaccia. A good dough for beginners — it uses a stretch-and-fold technique and plenty of time to develop the gluten and boost flavor. You can also roll these thin and use them to make pizza.
