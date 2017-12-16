

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

It’s a good weekend to bake some bread, don’t you think? Here are a few recipes worthy of consideration, from our archives:

Country Loaf (Pain de Campagne), above. The addition of dry hard cider (or a Pilsener, if that’s what you’ve got) adds a little extra flavor to this mildly sour loaf.

[Home bread master Samuel Fromartz learns by doing — and writing]



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Scallion Bread. Like a cross between scallion pancakes and steamed buns.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Pain au Lait. Slightly sweet and a little buttery, these are perfect with a piping hot cup of tea.

[How to keep getting your ‘Great British Baking Show’ fix: Go global on YouTube]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Dill Bread. This pull-apart loaf is enriched with yogurt and a whole two cups of fresh dill.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Brioche. Need we remind you of brioche’s versatility? Slather slices with butter one day, then use leftovers to make a warming strata or fruit-topped dessert. (Heads up: You’ll need a pullman bread loaf pan or something similar.)



(Len Spoden for The Washington Post)

Challah for a Crowd. Small loaves are baked on a rimmed baking sheet, meaning each piece has soft, tender sides.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Whole-Wheat French Country Bread. This crusty bread begins with a sponge starter.

[Better bread starts with a sponge]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

No-Knead Focaccia. A good dough for beginners — it uses a stretch-and-fold technique and plenty of time to develop the gluten and boost flavor. You can also roll these thin and use them to make pizza.

More from Food:

The best cookbooks of 2017: The inspiration you need to get dinner on the table

Company-worthy appetizers, healthful and straight from your pantry

Is the alcohol level of wines going up?

The latkes you should make based on your favorite winter activity