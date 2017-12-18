

Consider this set of recipes from our archives a reminder of cauliflower’s versatility, especially when it comes to meatless cooking.

Crisped Cauliflower With Lemon Tahini Sauce, above. You’ll fry the florets until golden, then serve them with a creamy, tangy sauce. (You could roast rather than fry, if you’d rather.)

Curry Cauliflower Smish. Makes a nice bagel spread, or a dip for celery, carrots and pita chips. For the holidays, we’re picturing a retro-ish appetizer featuring cucumber slices spread with the smish and topped with a peppadew or roasted red bell pepper.

Cauliflower-Pasta Gratin. Get your creamy, comforting baked pasta on! Feel free to add more cheese.

Baked Pasta With Roasted Cauliflower and White Beans. This baked pasta gets a dose of protein from the beans plus a welcome hit of acidity from canned tomatoes.



Mushroom and Cauliflower Frittata. This uses cauliflower rice (make your own or buy it at a grocery store) to add sneaky heft with precious few calories.

Chicken-Fried Cauliflower With Miso-Mushroom Gravy. You can chicken-fry anything, really. The almost meaty gravy gets a boost from white miso.



Roasted Cauliflower With Butter + Hot Sauce. The flavors may remind of you of Buffalo wings. You’re welcome.

