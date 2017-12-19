

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

We know it’s no longer trendy to say this, but that doesn’t make it any bit less true: Bacon makes everything better. Here are some ways to use the cured meat, from our archives:

Bean and Bacon Salad, above. Let’s start nice and light with a green salad, shall we? This one’s got plenty of crunch and bite from the sugar snap peas, haricots verts, romaine lettuce and mustardy dressing.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

One-Pot Sweet Potato and Bacon Pasta. Ready in just about 25 minutes. Serve it with a salad (we’d go for fennel or a simple slaw) or toss some frozen peas into the pasta pot while it’s cooking to get a little extra green.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Brussels Sprouts Pasta With Whole-Grain Mustard. The recipe may state that the bacon is optional, but you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the Internet. (We also highly suggest you stir in some extra Dijon mustard, as directed in the headnote.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Hot Potato Salad. Looks gloriously warming, no? (In case you were wondering, yes, that is a dish of potatoes baked with Velveeta and mayo and topped with bacon.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Bacon-Roasted Pork Tenderloin With Caraway’d Cabbage and Apples. When you wrap a hunk of meat in bacon, what could go wrong? The cabbage and apples add a nice contrast.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Potato Skin-Bacon Fat Chips. You’ve got all this bacon around, so spoon some of the rendered fat into a jar, freeze it for later and then make these potato skin chips when the urge strikes. (Or just make them now. Definitely just make them now.)

Maple-Bacon Spiced Nuts. A strong candidate for holiday snacking.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Pecan Sandies. Again, the bacon is optional, but we really like the slight chew and touch of smoke that it adds.

More from Food:

This cheesy potato casserole can take you home

There are so many wonderful ways to cook cauliflower. Here are a few of our favorites.

The best cookbooks of 2017: The inspiration you need to get dinner on the table

Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.