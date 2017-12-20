

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

We get it, not everyone is into all sweets all the time. For those who prefer salt to sugar, here are five of our favorite savory cookies from our holiday cookie generator. (Be sure to follow that link, by the way — you’ll find more than 300 bites to suit nearly any taste.)

Dorie Greenspan’s Sour Cream Everything Seed Knots, above. The butter dough is graced with a blend of poppy and sesame seeds, onion flakes, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

[This spice blend is everything. And it’s leaving its bagel origins behind.]



(Jonathan Ernst for The Washington Post)

Blue Cheese Walnut Cookies. Pairs well with port or another after-dinner wine, but would also be right at home on a cheese plate.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Savory Pecan, Parmesan and Thyme Shortbread. Another natural to pair with wine — try a dry, sparkling white.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spicy Cheddar Thumbprints. They’ve got a little kick. Instead of spicy pepper jelly, you could fill them with Sweet-and-Sour Red Onion Jam or Tomato-Bacon Jam (whir them both in a food processor first, for easier filling.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Thyme-Sea Salt Cookies. Buttery and a touch sweet; you could swap in sage, rosemary or lavender for the thyme.

More from Food:

Holiday cookie generator

The trick to enjoying Christmas breakfast is to make it the day before

Get your carb fix and make your house smell glorious by baking a loaf of homemade bread