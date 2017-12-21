

If you’re hosting people from out of town, chances are you’ve planned many of your meals already, whether they be home-cooked or from your favorite restaurants. But it’s still nice to have some food on hand — and even nicer if you can make most of it ahead of time so that you can actually enjoy yourself. Here are some of our go-to hosting recipes, from our archives:

Dorie Greenspan’s Herb and Scallion Dutch Baby, above. A simple mix of milk, eggs, flour and an assortment of herbs puffs up into an impressive, giant pancake. It takes about 20 minutes to bake and can be served with a variety of toppings.



Breakfast Strata Primavera. A strata is the make-ahead breakfast of champions — it’s best if the mixture of bread, eggs and add-ins rests in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours before baking. This one’s got springy asparagus, but you could easily swap it out for thinly sliced winter squash.



Tofu Chorizo. This is a keeper for several reasons: It can be refrigerated for up to two weeks (or frozen for up to three months), it’s really tasty and the spices and texture so convincingly mimic fresh chorizo that even meat-eating folks will love it. Use it as a taco filling, add to chilaquiles or stir it into a roasted vegetable hash.



Glazed Orange Sweet Rolls. If you don’t already have a good yeasted sweet roll in your repertoire, here’s one to consider: You can make it vegan, if you like, or swap out the fillings to use whatever preserve you have on hand. Apricot jam with ground cardamom? Strawberry preserves with a little freshly grated ginger? Go wild.

Tarragon Chicken Salad. This recipe from the ’80s is calling, and you should really pick up. Speckled with tarragon or dill, studded with celery and pecans, the salad would make a good snack, easy lunch or, paired with Carrot Bread, a classic hors d’oeuvre. It keeps in the refrigerator for up to three days.



Tomato and Rice Soup. A batch of soup is a handy thing to keep in the fridge for an easy, eat-when-you-want lunch. This one gets our vote this year — a little schmaltz adds a lovely meatiness (use olive oil to keep it meatless), while instant brown rice adds a bit of heft. You could also add cooked chickpeas or leftover shredded beef or chicken.

Lentil Shepherd’s Pie. A wonderful meatless option, this casserole is also easily adaptable. Use a mash of nearly any root vegetable for the topping, or mix in other beans or lentils you might have stashed in your pantry. You can assemble it up to three days before baking. (Leftovers reheat well, too.)



Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish. Chicken pot pie on the bottom, store-bought Tater Tots on top. You can assemble this a few days in advance and keep in the fridge until ready to bake.

Enchiladas With Chili Gravy. It’s quite possibly the best Tex-Mex you’ll get outside of Texas. There are several components to the dish, so be sure to follow the make-ahead instructions: The chili gravy and tortilla sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week; the spice blend can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 month.



Kale and Cucumber Salad With Avocado-Tahini Dressing. In the interest of balance and health, you’ll probably want something green on hand — one of our favorite things to do is massage a whole bunch of shredded kale with a little oil and salt and then keep it in the fridge for up to a week. You can then use that kale as the base for a salad, such as this one, or add it to nearly any of the above recipes for a little color and nutritional boost. (Don’t add it to the sweet rolls, unless you’re thinking of a green smoothie-flavored sweet roll, in which case . . . let us know how that goes?)



And of course, lest we not forget, a well-stocked cookie jar is key. Head on over to the holiday cookie generator for more than 300 ideas. The above is one of The Best Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, which was so delicious we couldn’t wait until the our photographer was done before taking a bite.

