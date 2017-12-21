Deciding which cookie(s) to make for the holidays is tough. Take a cue from our readers and try one of these most-viewed recipes. And for more inspiration, be sure to check out the holiday cookie generator, featuring more than 300 other recipes to suit any taste.
1. Bettyanne’s Florentines, above. Gluten-free and just five ingredients. Makes a nice gift, too!
2. Ginger Ginger Cookies. Featuring a one-two punch of ground and crystallized ginger, with the ease of a slice-and-bake dough.
3. Toasted Marshmallow Brownie Krinkles. If you’re not crazy about marshmallows, you could bake just the cookie instead. (But we like the melty, s’mores-like flavors from using the confections.)
4. Beer and Pretzel Truffles. Just three ingredients! Be sure to reduce the beer by half (measure if you must) to ensure that the chocolate mixture properly sets.
5. Lemon Ricotta Buttercream Sandwich Cookies. For the citrus lovers.
6. The Best Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. We tested 10 recipes and even invited a panel of experts to determine this the best chocolate chip cookie around. This was their unanimous pick.
7. Brown Butter Blondies. They’re basic, but the brown butter really boosts the bars’ caramel notes. Feel free to decorate with red and green candies or icing.
8. Nutella Stuffed Skillet Cookie. It’s your basic cookie dough recipe, but with a layer of chocolate hazelnut spread baked right in the middle.
