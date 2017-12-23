

You’re going to need something tasty and substantial before (or right after) you open those presents on Christmas morning. Here are some sweet and savory options, from our archives:

[The trick to enjoying Christmas breakfast is to make it the day before]

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls With Caramel Coffee Cream Cheese Glaze. Enriched with mashed sweet potato and topped with a drizzle made complex by coffee. The assembled and ready-to-bake rolls can be refrigerated overnight.



Aunt Catherine’s Buckwheat-Gingersnap Waffles. If you want the feel of a baked good without actually baking, then waffles are the way to go. These can go savory or sweet, depending on what you serve with them: Try chicken sausage or leftover cranberry sauce.



Aunt Sophie’s Yum Yum Coffee Cake. If you’re going to eat cake for breakfast, this is a nice way to go. (It’s also a good thing to have on hand for snacking with coffee or hot chocolate later in the morning.)



Dorie Greenspan’s Earthy Coddled Eggs. Gently cooked eggs get a boost from mushrooms and herbs. You can assemble these the night before and keep them in the fridge; let them come to a cool room temperature before cooking.

[Make the eggs that can start your day — or a fancy-pants dinner]



Smoked Salmon and Avocado Eggs Benedict. A recipe meant to serve a smaller (two-person) gathering; it features a quick hollandaise-like blender sauce flavored with chipotle powder and lime juice. It’s all ready in about 20 minutes.



Easy Cheese Soufflan. This whips up FAST. It would make a nice addition to a small holiday spread (perhaps with the above coffee cake, a fruit salad and a pitcher of orange juice).

