

(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

When was the last time you cooked with shrimp? Whatever your answer, we’re thinking you could use a few sparks of inspiration for the next time you do. Here’s a batch of recipes from our archives that come together in a snap and would make lovely appetizers for a New Year’s Eve gathering:

Shrimp and Avocado Fondue. Not your ordinary cheese dip. A roux plus a ripe avocado add lushness, while just a little Taleggio cheese brings on the funk.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Champagne Shrimp on Endive. This is one of our favorite appetizers; the bitter bite from endive pairs so well with sweet shrimp and a creamy, horseradish-spiked sauce.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Burnt Almond Butter Shrimp With Chilies. These cook super fast under the broiler, while the slightly spicy, nutty sauce keeps them moist.

(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Shrimp With Sumac, Cilantro, Lemon and Garlic. See those little shining orbs on the plate above? Those are salmon roe. You should absolutely serve them with this quickly marinated, skewered shrimp.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Baked Crab and Shrimp. Chop up the shrimp in this Cajun/Creole etouffee-style dish, and you’ve got yourself a hot dip perfect for toasts or endive scoops.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Slow-Cooker Garlicky Shrimp. This is one of our readers’ favorites, and no wonder: The slow method guarantees shrimp that are perfectly cooked.

