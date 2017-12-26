

Home-run king Barry Bonds has his own secret poultry seasoning. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Barry Bonds, Major League Baseball’s career home run leader with 762 dingers, can’t get into the Baseball Hall of Fame. But he can get a nice rise on his country sourdough bread.

If you haven’t been paying attention to Bonds’s Twitter feed lately — we know, we know, the slugger is yesterday’s news in terms of scandals — the former big leaguer has turned to the kitchen in recent weeks. One day last week, he posted a picture of himself in chef’s whites, a wide grin on his face, as he revealed his dough in the proofing stage. A second photo showed the finished loaves, poorly shaped and amateurishly scored, but not bad for a guy better known for four-baggers than rustic boules.

My fresh baked sourdough bread #homemade pic.twitter.com/ZtRRmVoVab — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) December 19, 2017

Twitter had, ahem, a field day with Bonds’s homemade bread. There were the predictable rash of ‘roid jokes, all riffing on Bonds’s connection to performance enhancing drugs. The same drugs (despite repeated denials from Bonds) that have tarnished his post-MLB career and left him out of the Hall of Fame after five rounds of voting. The 2018 ballots are due on Dec. 31, with results announced on Jan. 24.

439. The time on the clock behind Barry and the approximate number of home runs aided by creams and clears. — Mike Burnett (@Burnett215) December 19, 2017

more genetically inflated? Barry Bonds 2001 hat size or Barry Bonds freshly baked bread — Will C (the next to the last Jedi) (@will_e_777) December 19, 2017

I hope there isn’t steroids in his food. @BarryBonds https://t.co/Ct89Rv6kkf — Victor Magaña (@VictorMagana) December 20, 2017

SECRET INGREDIENT: steroids! — DanFromPenndel (@Nms_Forever) December 20, 2017

I sent Bonds’s bread photos to Samuel Fromartz, a friend, a writer/editor and an avid home baker himself. (Fromartz is also the author of the terrific book, “In Search of the Perfect Loaf,” which earned him all sorts of honors.)

“Looks like a double to me,” Fromartz emailed. “More practice and he’ll get a home run.”

The interesting thing is that, amid photos of him with Snoop and the countless promotions for Barry Bonds gear, the slugger has posted other images of himself in the kitchen. One video shows Bonds frying up some chicken that he has coated with his special seasonings. He won’t reveal the recipe.

Cooking up my special recipe on this relaxing Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jVms3xa4il — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) September 24, 2017

The interwebz has had a hard time wrapping its head around the idea of Barry Bonds as chef, or even a home cook, which is all he really is. You can almost feel the dissonance created on Twitter as people grapple with the two public images of Barry Bonds:

The nurturing home cook, pulling warm and crusty loaves from the oven, each one carrying all the cultural weight we have attached to bread — as the staff of life and as the food we share with those closest to us. One of the most despised players in MLB history, the guy who was once called a “spiritual drain on baseball.”

Barry Bonds is a damn chef & I’m over here like pic.twitter.com/5VRpbHlhnl — Cool Breeze (@Maine_Char) December 19, 2017

Baking bread does not make one a chef any more than me watching #chopped makes me a food critic. #BarryBonds #MLB #Nopehttps://t.co/4RoCsDZrmc — Gina Dee (@DeeNoOne2U) December 21, 2017

Barry bonds a chef now? What is life https://t.co/DAHz0Go9nm — ॐIroquois Pliskin (@ScubaSteve757) December 19, 2017

The curious thing here is Bonds’s chef jacket. On the left side of the coat, Bonds has had the following stitched: Barry Bonds, Executive Sous Vide Chef.

Which makes no sense, right?

There are executive chefs, and there are sous chefs. But there is no such position called executive sous vide chef. It makes me wonder if Bonds is playing a joke on his fans. After all, the sous-vide technique is basically the process of slowly cooking vacuum-sealed food in a water bath over an extended period.

Who better than Barry Bonds understands being in hot water for a long period of time?

