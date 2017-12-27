

We’re always on the hunt for quick, easy chicken recipes. Here are a few of our recent favorites, from the archives:

Chicken Thighs With Mustard-Orange Sauce, above. A few pantry ingredients and the bright addition of fresh orange (or tangerine) juice make for a flavorful sauce.



Chicken Posole Verde. A simplified (read: quick) version of the classic Mexican stew, with shredded chicken, hominy and a sauce of tomatillos, onions and jalapeños.

Cashew Eggplant Chicken Stir-Fry. A hearty dish with less chopping and prep work than you might expect.



Sesame Ginger Cabbage With Carrots and Chicken. Another good use for leftover or store-bought rotisserie chicken, with plenty of crunch from the shredded vegetables.



Sweet Potatoes With Chicken and Lemon Grass. The broth is thin but flavorful and soothing thanks to fresh lemon grass.

Penne Alla Vodka With Chicken. It’s a fairly standard recipe, but with a slightly different technique: Starting the pasta in hot water from the tap (rather than adding it to a pot of boiling water) helps it to release starch, making the cooking liquid all the more useful for adding to your vodka sauce. (Plus it saves a few minutes!)

