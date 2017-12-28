

Cheers! Pull out some bubbly and whip up one of these menus to ring in 2018. (Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

If you’re dining in for New Year’s Eve, we’ve got a few recipes in mind that’ll make it special. We’ve kept the menus brief, but they’d benefit from the addition of some greenery (perhaps this Chicory Salad With Roasted Grapes), small bites (such as these simple Olives With Citrus Zests and Fried Herbs) or something sweet (Earl Grey White Chocolate Truffles are a sophisticated way to go).

Feel free to mix and match dishes to suit your (or your guests’) tastes.

[Five 15-minute recipes that add up to a four-star New Year’s Eve]

If you’d like to splurge



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Soft Scrambled Stuffed Gougères With Smoked Trout. Salmon roe makes almost anything feel extravagant, don’t you think?



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Beef Carpaccio Salad With Citrus-Chile Dressing. Get the best beef you can get your hands on; if you serve it with plenty of crusty bread, this could satisfy more than two.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

St-Germain Cocktail. The elderflower liqueur adds a refreshing floral note.

[How to enjoy your own holiday party: Set up a DIY champagne cocktail bar]

For two



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Brandied Pâté. A small batch of this rich spread is in order, made from turkey, duck or chicken liver.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Lobster Tails With Garlic and Oil. It’s simple but celebratory, and ready in about 25 minutes. (Or you could make these Grilled Lobster Tails With Zesty Butter if you’re up for some outdoor time.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Champagne Cocktail. If you don’t want to split a bottle of sparkling wine between the two of you, look for smaller sizes to make this simple drink made festive with the addition of an Angostura bitter-soaked sugar cube.

Keep it retro



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Fages Salmon Mousse. It’s the perfect time to use that copper fish mold hanging on your wall.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Shrimp and Avocado Fondue. Serve with shrimp, toasted bread cubes or apple slices.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Kir Royale. Because nothing says retro like a drink created during World War II.

More from Food:

Real lasagna is a culinary marvel worth every minute of your time

Five 15-minute recipes that add up to a four-star New Year’s Eve

These sparkling wines will help you end the year on a bubbly note