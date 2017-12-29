

2017 may have been the year of the chicken nugget, but for readers searching through the Recipe Finder, it was the year of the corn. Behold, the 10 most-viewed recipes of the year:

1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. As soon as the weather even hinted at warmth, this recipe topped the charts for several weeks in a row. We don’t blame you. It’s four recipes in one!



2. Quick Stir-Fry Sauce. It’s salty, tangy, a little sweet and lightly spicy, plus it keeps in the refrigerator for up to four weeks. Use this to turn leftovers into stir-fries or as a marinade for meat or tofu; you can also combine it with other condiments, such as the Basic Coconut Curry Sauce or Cashew Cream to make a whole new sauce.

3. Horseradish Sauce. The recipe is meant to be served with prime rib, but we have a feeling it’d be nice dolloped on potatoes, served as a dip for fries, slathered on a sandwich or added to a deviled egg filling.



4. Extremely Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast. It’s a foolproof recipe, so of course it’s highly rated!



5. Slow-Cooker Garlicky Shrimp. Cooking the little crustaceans in a gentle, low heat practically guarantees that they won’t overcook.

6. Slow-Roasted Beef. The meat is seared before roasting slowly in a 200-degree oven.



7. Taim Falafel Two Ways, With Roasted Red Pepper Tahini. These are the best falafel we’ve made — they’re flavorful, crispy on the outside and easier to make than you might think. The tahini sauce is also a keeper.



8. Trinidad Black Cake. The fruit for this recipe can be macerated for up to a year (!), so you should start it now and have a tasty, boozy dessert just in time for the 2018 holidays.

9. Anthony Bourdain’s Boeuf Bourguignon. This tastes better the day after it’s made, so it’s a good one to cook for a dinner party or chilly winter weekend.



10. Southern Soul Brunswick Stew. This makes a BIG batch. If you’ve got a favorite barbecue joint, now’s a good time to pay them a visit — the recipe uses four kinds of smoked meat, plus two types of barbecue sauce. Keep the finished dish in the refrigerator for five days, or freeze it for up to four months.

