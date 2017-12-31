

What do you do with all those boozy leftovers? We’ve got ideas. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Yes, we can hear you making the jokes from here.

“Ha ha. What is leftover wine?”

“Leftover champagne! Never heard of it!”

You’re very clever. Please pat yourself on the back.

But in the event you ever have a spot of leftover wine, beer, Champagne or other alcoholic beverage, remember this list of recipes from our archives and let it inspire you to do something other than inducing a hangover from over-imbibing or spawning regret the next day as you pour flat drinks down the drain.



Yogurt Panna Cotta With Champagne Apricots. A cup of Champagne (or other sparkling white wine) simmers with some dried apricots (or really, any dried fruit you have) to form a syrupy, chunky sauce that goes atop a tangy panna cotta. Serve it as dessert, a snack or breakfast (it’s yogurt-based, after all!). If you prefer something savory with your bubbly, try Champagne Sauce — it’s enriched with heavy cream and butter and goes quite well over fish or chicken.



Honey Baked Black Beans. Maybe your fridge is home to a lingering bottle of porter or amber beer that you’re not super excited about. Add it to these baked beans and revel in their comfort. Or if you’re working with a partially consumed bottle, use six tablespoons of it to make your own Spicy Beer Mustard. Craving chocolate? Just a cup of stout, reduced by half on the stove, lends a rich, deep flavor to Beer and Pretzel Truffles. (If you don’t reduce the beer by half, the ganache probably won’t set — but that just means you’ve made a chocolate sauce to drizzle over ice cream or waffles.)



Lentil Quinoa Bolognese Sauce. This vegan and gluten-free sauce uses half a cup of red wine; it keeps for a week in the refrigerator or six months in the freezer. If you’re working with white wine, make Tomato and Leek Sauce — the recipe calls for fresh (summer) tomatoes, but we’re thinking a 28-ounce can of plum tomatoes would do the trick in the winter. Another option: Mulled Red Wine Syrup, infused with vanilla, star anise and pink peppercorns; drizzle it on citrus slices or chocolate cake.



Caramelized Blood Orange Tipsy Trifle, or something like it, ought to take care of any brandy, sherry or rum that you’d like to get rid of. It also uses leftover pound cake and other remnants of holiday parties that you might have on hand.

