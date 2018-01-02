Happy New Year! We’re starting things off by highlighting a few healthful mains from our archives, sure to warm you up during a cold spell:
Sustenance Stew, above. This veggie-packed stew is nutty and creamy thanks to almond butter.
Polenta and Shrimp With Creamy Tomato Sauce. Basically an Italian take on shrimp and grits.
Tomato Soup With ‘Grilled Cheese’. Each bowl gets topped with a frico (a crisp disk of baked Gruyere).
Squash, Spinach and Coconut Soup With Ginger. It’ll cure what ails you.
Beef and Mushroom Sloppy Joes. Swapping some beef for mushrooms lightens the mix and adds a boost of flavor.
Orecchiette With Escarole, White Beans and Toasted Garlic. Packed with veggies and beans. Leftovers are great for lunch, too.
