

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Happy New Year! We’re starting things off by highlighting a few healthful mains from our archives, sure to warm you up during a cold spell:

Sustenance Stew, above. This veggie-packed stew is nutty and creamy thanks to almond butter.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Polenta and Shrimp With Creamy Tomato Sauce. Basically an Italian take on shrimp and grits.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Tomato Soup With ‘Grilled Cheese’. Each bowl gets topped with a frico (a crisp disk of baked Gruyere).



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Squash, Spinach and Coconut Soup With Ginger. It’ll cure what ails you.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Beef and Mushroom Sloppy Joes. Swapping some beef for mushrooms lightens the mix and adds a boost of flavor.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Orecchiette With Escarole, White Beans and Toasted Garlic. Packed with veggies and beans. Leftovers are great for lunch, too.

