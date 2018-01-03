If you’re a fan of fennel, the licorice-y bulb that’s a member of the carrot family, then we’ve got a few recipes for you:
Roasted Fennel and Lemon Salad With Turmeric Walnuts, above. The time spent in an oven really mellows the licorice flavors of the bulb; the other revelation, though, is the roasted lemon slices — they’re briefly boiled in water before being roasted and turning into wonderfully tart, chewy bites.
Saffron Fennel Stew With Fish. Rich, winy, warming, satisfying — and you can use frozen and defrosted fish fillets.
Shrimp, Fennel, Pea and Pancetta Rigatoni. A quick take on the pasta + peas classic.
Paprika Pork Sliders With Fennel Slaw. The slaw may play second fiddle to the spiced pork tenderloin, but it’s a tasty reminder that fennel slaw would go well on many a sandwich.
Orange-Pickled Fennel Salad. A good one to serve with a roast or braise.
Fennel Gratins. Crispy, salty and savory. Serve as an appetizer or side dish.
