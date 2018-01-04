Now is a good time to recall the many ways you can prepare spaghetti. (Of course, spaghetti is appropriate in any season.) From our archives, here are a few methods we like to use (especially on blustery days!):
Spaghetti Alla Chitarra, above. If you find yourself with some downtime, say, during a winter storm, then make your own spaghetti! This recipe calls for a special cutting tool called a chitarra, but if you don’t have one, you can cut the noodles by hand.
Pasta Alla Norma. A classic combination of eggplant, tomatoes and basil. It’s great with summer’s tomatoes, but you could make a perfectly decent version with canned plum tomatoes instead.
Spaghetti With Shrimp and Pesto. The pesto is lemony and the whole dish comes together in about 20 minutes.
Bread Crumb Spaghetti. Perfect for a bare-bones, cooking-from-the-pantry type meal.
Spaghetti Collins. Six bunches of scallions, white wine, chicken broth and a little butter combine to create a creamy, silky, slightly sweet sauce.
Spaghetti With Baby Clams and Arugula Pesto. You’re using canned clams here, so it’s a snap to put together. You’ll have some pesto leftover — use it in sandwiches, spread it on crackers or drizzle it on chicken or fish.
Memphis Barbecue Spaghetti. A little Italian, a little Southern, a lot delicious.
Prune Spaghetti Alla Carbonara. You’re just six ingredients away from this rich, soothing dish — and with eggs and pancetta, it’s practically breakfast.
Spaghetti Frittata With Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes. If you ever have leftover spaghetti, here’s a great way to use it — add some eggs, some vegetables (or in this case, artichokes), season as you like and broil in a skillet. This is another breakfast, lunch or dinner option.
