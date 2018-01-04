

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Now is a good time to recall the many ways you can prepare spaghetti. (Of course, spaghetti is appropriate in any season.) From our archives, here are a few methods we like to use (especially on blustery days!):

Spaghetti Alla Chitarra, above. If you find yourself with some downtime, say, during a winter storm, then make your own spaghetti! This recipe calls for a special cutting tool called a chitarra, but if you don’t have one, you can cut the noodles by hand.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Pasta Alla Norma. A classic combination of eggplant, tomatoes and basil. It’s great with summer’s tomatoes, but you could make a perfectly decent version with canned plum tomatoes instead.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spaghetti With Shrimp and Pesto. The pesto is lemony and the whole dish comes together in about 20 minutes.

[Real lasagna is a culinary marvel worth every minute of your time]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Bread Crumb Spaghetti. Perfect for a bare-bones, cooking-from-the-pantry type meal.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spaghetti Collins. Six bunches of scallions, white wine, chicken broth and a little butter combine to create a creamy, silky, slightly sweet sauce.

[These traditional Italian pasta shapes are stunning — and easy to make. Here’s how.]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spaghetti With Baby Clams and Arugula Pesto. You’re using canned clams here, so it’s a snap to put together. You’ll have some pesto leftover — use it in sandwiches, spread it on crackers or drizzle it on chicken or fish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Memphis Barbecue Spaghetti. A little Italian, a little Southern, a lot delicious.

[Carbs and me: We’re inseparable]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Prune Spaghetti Alla Carbonara. You’re just six ingredients away from this rich, soothing dish — and with eggs and pancetta, it’s practically breakfast.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spaghetti Frittata With Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes. If you ever have leftover spaghetti, here’s a great way to use it — add some eggs, some vegetables (or in this case, artichokes), season as you like and broil in a skillet. This is another breakfast, lunch or dinner option.

More from Food:

If you’re a fan of fennel, these 6 recipes are for you

Put your cast-iron skillet to use with these easy 12 recipes

How to eat ‘Jewish,’ and be well