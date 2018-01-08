

José Andrés attends FOOD MEETS ART in December, an event during Art Basel week in Miami. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

José Andrés has been feeding Puerto Ricans for months. On Sunday, he offered to feed another group of people who are having a tough time: The journalists that President Trump plans to name in his “Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.” The president, for whom “fake news” is a common refrain, announced last week that he would be highlighting the work of journalists whose truth does not align with his.

“To all the winners for Mondays’s [sic] Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of @realdonaldtrump I want to contribute with lunch on me in any of my restaurants as a reward,” the chef tweeted. Trump later announced his plans to push the “awards” back to Wednesday.

It’s not the first time the celebrity chef has had a beef with the president. Andres backed out of his restaurant concept for the Trump Hotel in Washington — it was supposed to be a Spanish-Japanese restaurant — in July 2015 after the candidate’s disparaging comments about Mexican immigrants. The move triggered a lawsuit and a countersuit, and the president and the restaurateur settled last April under undisclosed terms.

Meanwhile, Andrés– a naturalized American citizen — has flexed his activism muscles. He was vocal about February’s Day Without Immigrants protest, and closed all but one of his D.C. restaurants. In September, Andrés became the face of disaster relief after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, where many people are still without power, months later. The chef’s World Central Kitchen served more hot meals than the Red Cross. And he continued to needle the Trump administration on Twitter, criticizing the president’s response to Puerto Rico, and at one point, offering a free drink to staffers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during a period of public confusion about who the agency’s director was.

In short: He is very good at trolling, in addition to cooking.

It’s unclear which journalists will be named in Trump’s awards, but they will have their choice of lunches at any of Andrés’s restaurants. China Chilcano, Oyamel, Jaleo and Zaytinya, will likely be top choices, given the low price point for Beefsteak, his veggie lunch joint. But some journalists had their hearts set on something a little fancier, like Minibar, Andrés’s restaurant that won two Michelin stars.

does minibar serve lunch? — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 7, 2018

Sorry, journos: Minibar isn’t open for lunch. And neither is Fish, Andrés’s pricey restaurant in the MGM Casino at National Harbor.

