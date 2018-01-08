

Need a burst of smoothie inspiration to keep up with your #goals? Here you are, freshly squeezed from our archives:

Blueberry Banana Smoothie With Chia, above. Sliced almonds and the chia seeds add some protein. You could, of course, use frozen blueberries instead of fresh.



Tropical Green Protein Smoothies. This drink’s secret weapon? Lentils.

Berry Almond Smoothie. A variety of frozen berries, plus chia seed, hemp hearts and almonds, makes for a flavorful, antioxidant-rich blend.



Apple-Spice Smoothies. It’s not the prettiest color, but this dairy-free smoothie tastes like apple pie. And who doesn’t love apple pie?

Cara Cara Orange Smoothies. This may remind you of those famed drinks from the shopping mall stand (but it’s better for you, nutritionally speaking!).



Cherry Berry Smoothie Bowls. Thick enough to spoon into a bowl. We really like the addition of frozen cherries and shredded coconut, too.

