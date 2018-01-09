

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

The coughs and sneezes surrounding you are signaling the inevitable: Soon, either you, a roommate or a loved one will be sick. Cheer them (or yourself) up with one of these dishes from our archives. (Several freeze well, so it’s a good idea to make them soon to keep on hand!)

Chicken Soup With Benefits, above. Because nothing nourishes and comforts like a bowl of chicken soup. Try it with a wedge of Grandmother’s Soup Kugel for an extra dose of satisfaction.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Halibut in Miso Broth. Like miso soup, but with a gentle boost of protein from fish fillets.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Golden Bone Broth. A great one to keep in the freezer: Use it as the base for a chicken soup (or any number of sauces), or sip it straight.

[Magic or mythic? Bone broth is at the center of a brewing cultural divide]

Clear-Steamed Chicken Soup With Ginger. Just six ingredients, with a helpful hit of ginger.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Better Than Instant Ramen. Uses a packet of instant noodles, but with added condiments, vegetables and an egg to keep it interesting. (You could use the bone broth above to make it that much better.)



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Berry Cloud Chia Pudding. To satisfy that Jell-O craving you get when you’re sick. (You do get that, right? No? Just us?)

[Chia pudding has texture issues. Here’s how to make it super smooth.]

Cozy Cranberry Sipper. Full of vitamin C; serve it hot or cold.

The Green Machine Smoothie. The chill helps soothe a sore throat.

More from Food:

A step-by-step guide to the only chicken soup recipe you’ll ever need

This black bean dish will make you forget how cold it is outside

How to eat ‘Jewish,’ and be well