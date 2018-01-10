

This time of year, our fridges are bound to have at least one type of citrus waiting to be used. From our archives, here are nine savory ways to use oranges, limes, lemons and more:

Roasted Orange Salty Caramel Tofu, above. Made with Cara Cara and blood oranges (but also great with navel oranges). The sweet and savory sauce goes well with duck or chicken, too.



Pork Tenderloin in Sweet Citrus Sauce. Featuring a pleasantly simple marinade of orange and lime juice, plus apple cider vinegar and piloncillo (a type of unrefined cane sugar).



Lime and Fig Chicken. At just 10 ingredients, this quick, sweet and sour take on chicken is anything but boring. When they’re in season, you could use fresh figs, apricots or plums instead of the dried fruit.



Iron Skillet Shrimp With Grapefruit. A refreshing yet satisfying dinner salad.

[This citrusy salmon salad has ‘foolproof’ going for it]



Grapefruit Risotto With Seared Scallops. White wine and grapefruit juice make this dish feel light, while a little butter keeps it rich.



Beet and Orange Salad. The poppy seeds on top really make this one . . . pop. It also makes a nice snack.



Marinated Turnips With Orange and Pumpkin Seeds. Orange zest, juice and segments bring out the sweeter side of turnips.

Lemon Confit. A quick way to make preserved lemons (they’re ready in three days, compared to the many weeks typical in other recipes). Use them in Lemon Lentil Soup, Roasted Chicken Thighs With Preserved Lemon and Olives or Spaghetti With Fried Egg and Sardines, for example.



Fluffy Scrambled Eggs. Lime where you’d least expect it: Squeezed over soft scrambled eggs. It’s magical.

