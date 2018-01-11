

(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Are you in need of a new gluten-free baked good to add to your arsenal? Here are six to try, hot and fresh from our archives:

Chocolate Almond Tweed Torte, above. Just seven ingredients make up this not-too-dense, chocolaty cake.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Gluten-Free Olive Oil Muffins. Light and nutty; for a slightly more savory take, swap the dried fruit for chopped up sun-dried tomatoes.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Toasted Coconut Brown Butter Matcha Crispies. The only baking you’re doing is toasting some coconut flakes. We really like the bitter edge the powdered green tea adds to the white chocolate coating.

[9 fast, easy and gluten-free desserts everyone will love]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Fig Bars. Like the packaged, fig-filled cookie, but better.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Banana Cookies. These are perhaps the tastiest little bites you can make with just five ingredients.



(T. Susan Chang)

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie. The crust is a shockingly simple mix of dates and shredded coconut (try it with other pie fillings!). It will seem too soft after the initial bake, but it really does crisp up after an overnight chill.

More from Food:

Chicken legs destined to be a runaway hit

9 ways citrus can brighten up a savory dish

Tradition be damned. This quick Italian sauce suddenly goes with everything.