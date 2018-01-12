

Nancy Purves Pollard, owner of La Cuisine in Alexandria, during the store’s 40th anniversary in 2010. (James Thresher for The Washington Post)

A kitchen store is closing today. Its owner says it was time; 47 years is remarkable in any world of retail, and I wish her a happy retirement. Yet I wince at the prospect of its absence. Without a soupcon of hyperbole, I can say the shop made me a better, wiser cook.

I am, no surprise, a fan of kitchen stores, visiting them in just about any berg I inhabit for more than three days. I don’t always buy, but I always look. I mourned the end last year of New York City’s Broadway Panhandler, where the range of manufacturers and the breadth of choice made each trip a treasure hunt. I emerge from Fante’s in Philadelphia with multiple bags, and never fail to find something I didn’t realize I needed. Endless gadgets.

La Cuisine wasn’t like any of those. It lent kitchen-store street cred to the Washington area. “We only have room for the best,” owner Nancy Purves Pollard told The Post in a 2010 article recognizing the Alexandria store’s four decades. Those were some culinarily challenging years, with faddish waves that kept other gourmet retailers awash in flexible cutting boards and celebrity chef trash bowls. Pollard’s cozy spot withstood the tide, with boxes of imported die-cut pastas and one kind of sunny stoneware for simmering beans.

[At 40, La Cuisine is the area’s oldest independent kitchen store]

It introduced me to oils and baking chocolates and dried beans I might never have tasted, their prices dear and origins superlative. It carried child-size rolling pins and oven mitts that were not toys. It hosted cookbook signings, with authors stationed for hours in perhaps the least accommodating spot of their promotional tours. Which didn’t matter. They were happy to be celebrated there, amid the good stuff.

It had Swedish pearl sugar and hazelnut extract and rectangular tart pans with thin walls and removable bottoms — not to mention cardboard cake rounds and suitable carrying boxes. You could buy a half dozen of those gold-flecked brown-paper loaf pans that are the just ticket for gift baking, instead of a 100-count carton. It featured recipes on its website that were tested by the Cuisine crew. Tested! Huzzah!



Pollard measures a roasting pan behind the counter at La Cuisine in 2006. (Carol Guzy/The Washington Post)

I would stop in for marash pepper and dream about owning the copper pans hanging on high. On a few occasions, and with the help of an annual percent-off sale, I managed to walk out with a few. I would almost always engage in conversation with a fellow shopper, who most often looked to be in my demographic, about the various detergents and stain removers that Pollard stocked. They must be worth the money, right? Have you tried them? Next time we meet, let’s compare notes!

Gourmet aspiration works on many levels. Not everything that tastes really, really good comes with a formidable price tag or is made in a foreign country. What La Cuisine offered was select, and it was most likely going to be there the next time and the time after that — plus the new items that Pollard happened upon during her travels. So I could sample and take my time, build my pantry when I could. It was never a shop for everyone — just a place where everyone who took cooking seriously, or just loved frigging cooking, felt like they were among the like-minded.

I hope to rely on recommendations in Pollard’s blog, which she has promised to reinvigorate. But ordering whatever it is online won’t be nearly the same. Some months ago, she told me about a roasted rice vinegar. She had sold out of it, but could order a bottle for me. I picked it up on what turned out to be the last Saturday the shop was open. Pollard had been advised it would take a month to empty La Cuisine of its inventory. The faithful had managed to clear out most of it, sale-priced, within two weeks. The long line of customers was slow-moving that day, and wistful.

The bottle was brought up from the stock room: Sakurauchi Sa brand, made in Hong Kong, infused with Mandarin orange peel, clove, cinnamon, anise seed and licorice. Almost syrupy, like an aged balsamic but with such complexity. I’ve never had anything quite like it, and will spend the next 16.9 fluid ounces figuring out the best ways to enjoy it.

With maybe a little wincing.

