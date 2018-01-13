

A friendly reminder that it’s still winter for several more weeks. (Sorry!) Stay warm with one of these soups, simmered gently from our archives:

Dorie Greenspan’s Belgian Beef and Beer Stew, above. If you’re looking for the perfect beef stew recipe, this is it. It takes well to the addition of whatever veggies you might have, and it freezes well, too.



Creamy Greek Noodle Soup. Two eggs and a little lemon juice go a long way in making this dreamy, creamy (but dairy-free!) dish.

Onion Soup With Porcini and Thyme. This deeply flavored soup gets its meatiness from dried mushrooms.



Apricot and Red Lentil Soup. The secret here is dried apricots, which add body and brightness.



Chocolate Lamb Chili. Rich and satisfying, this one is conveniently made in a slow cooker.



Fast Blender Tomato Soup. Creamy from olive oil, smooth from a quick blend and in your soup bowl in about 25 minutes.



Must-Go Chowder. A useful recipe for any odds and ends you may have. Shrimp and salmon are naturals, but clams, lobster or scallions would be nice, too.

Beef Borscht. Healthful and sure to warm you up on a chilly day.



Virginia Peanut Soup. The soup starts with soaked peanuts, which add creaminess without relying on dairy.

