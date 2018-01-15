It’s probably a good thing President Trump dines only at the restaurants inside his own country clubs and hotels. Otherwise, he might find some unwanted floaters in his soup in the wake of last week’s Oval Office meeting, in which the president said he wasn’t interested in protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador or, apparently, any country in Africa.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to The Washington Post story about the meeting. The president then suggested he was more interested in immigrants from countries such as Norway because, he felt, they could better contribute to the American economy.

The comment quickly became red meat for millions of Americans. The president was called a racist by liberals. He was defended by conservatives. The president seemed to deny that he used bad language. Then he was called out for making a false statement about not using bad language. Just another day in paradise.

From my little corner of the universe, I read the president’s comment and had to pick my jaw off the floor. As the $20 Diner for the past five years, I have devoted countless hours to restaurants owned and operated by immigrants. But just as important, I have dined in the kind of restaurants that real estate moguls and other titans of industry love to patronize. You know, high-dollar, high-profile, highhanded restaurants, the ones with a famous chef’s name on the menu.

[The $20 Diner’s favorite cheap eats of 2017]

But no matter which restaurant I frequent, high or low, I can almost guarantee you there are Latinos in the kitchen, prepping the dishes, cooking the dishes, washing the dishes, you name it. This is a widely known fact, more observable than climate change. Anthony Bourdain has been a one-man wrecking crew on this front, demolishing the hypocrisy of executive chefs who hog all the credit while immigrants from Central America do all the work.

Immigrants are the “backbone of the industry,” Bourdain once said. “If Mr. Trump deports 11 million people or whatever he’s talking about right now, every restaurant in America would shut down.”



Chef and co-owner Abe Bayu at Meleket Ethiopian restaurant in Silver Spring, Md. (Dayna Smith for The Washington Post)

I’ve written about many immigrants, including ones from African and Central American countries. They often come here searching for a better life, only to find their paths blocked, or at least littered with more obstacles than they ever imagined. They don’t have the luxury of securing a $9 million advance on their future inheritance. They have to fight for every dollar, often working multiple jobs just to save enough for their first business.

[Should white chefs sell burritos? A Portland food cart’s revealing controversy.]

In the past day or so, I’ve been thinking about some of the people who have appeared in the $20 Diner column: The four sisters from El Salvador who opened a pupuseria in College Park, Md., and dedicated it to the mother who taught them how to shape the masa pockets. Kevin Onyona, a native of Kenya, who dared to introduce his country’s cuisine to the people of Beltsville, Md. The Eritrean family that willingly disguised their own background to open a restaurant in Silver Spring, Md.

Then I thought of Dina Daniel, founder of Fava Pot, an Egyptian restaurant in Falls Church, Va. She uprooted her comfortable life in Cairo and, eventually, reinvented herself as a food-truck chef in Washington. Not only that, she taught Latinos how to make her food, because she knew she couldn’t do it all herself. Her most trusted confidante is Elmer Ramos, a native of El Salvador, who now runs the Fava Pot food truck while Daniel oversees the bricks-and-mortar restaurant.

“I don’t have a single Egyptian in the kitchen,” Daniel recently told me. “The person who prepares the falafel is from El Salvador, and no Egyptian person can compete with him.”

The contributions that these immigrant men and women make to the Washington area are obvious. What may not be so obvious is the cultural exchange that underlies their contributions. What starts out as necessity can easily transform into passion: The Salvador immigrant who becomes an expert in Egyptian cuisine. The Salvadoran immigrant who opens his own Spanish tapas house. The Salvadoran immigrants who fall in love with Neapolitan pizza.

This kind of cultural curiosity is curiously absent from our president, which is one of the profound contradictions of Trump. The man who claims to be a man of the people doesn’t show the least bit of interest in many of them. This is the privilege of the white and the powerful. They can travel in their own rarefied circles, protected from the forces crashing in on all sides of them. They may be rich, but their lives are poorer because of their isolation.

[The humble power of immigrant restaurants: ‘You can’t hate someone if you like their food’]

Personally, I believe curiosity in all forms — intellectual, social, cultural — tears down walls. Isolation builds them.

Maybe the president should ditch the steak dinners at BLT Prime in the Trump International Hotel and start to explore the local Salvadoran restaurants. Maybe he should get his hands dirty with an Ethiopian meal in Silver Spring. Maybe he should just sit down with chef José Andrés, who can tell him a thing or two about Haitians:

Mr. @realdonaldtrump @POTUS Let me introduce you to some amazing young Haitian women and men!Learning in our @WCKitchen cooking school in Port au Prince. Dreaming of a great future. Their ancestors survived hardships. They deserve respect. And your apology! pic.twitter.com/3X3n5kSTq5 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 12, 2018

And you know what? If the president made a surprise stop at a pupuseria or an Ethiopian restaurant, he wouldn’t actually need to worry that the kitchen was mouth-cooking his meal. Because the people who run these restaurants have a fundamental understanding of dignity and respect, even if they come from countries that the president despises.

Read more:

Don’t blame the Donkey Sauce. Experts say Guy Fieri’s restaurant didn’t earn enough to survive in NYC.

The Trump administration proposes allowing tip-pooling in restaurants. Critics call it stealing workers’ wages.

Fast Casual Nation: The movement that has changed how America eats