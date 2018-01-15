

(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Lentils are a very useful legume to keep in your pantry. Here are several ways to use them, from our archives:

[For a bowl of winter comfort, lentils are the easy answer]

Green Lentils With Spinach and Chipotle, above. Packed with flavor from Indian and Mexican spices.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Koshary. This tangle of pasta, rice and lentils is dressed in a tomato sauce and topped with mint and melted butter. It’s heavenly.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Roasted Beet and Lentil Salad. A hearty and flexible dish — keep it as is for vegans, or serve with shaved hard cheese, flaked smoked fish or shredded roasted duck for omnivores.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Megadarra. This mix of lentils, rice and crispy fried onions is hard to resist.

[‘Unforgettable’ pays tribute to ‘the most influential cookbook author you’ve never heard of’]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Curried Red Lentils With Coconut Milk. Warming and rich, thanks to spices and coconut milk.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Braised Lentils With Mushrooms and Kale. What would otherwise be a slim dish is enriched (to wonderful effect) with heavy cream and butter.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Lentil Shepherd’s Pie. Mashed potatoes on top of most things is a winning formula.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts and Lentil Salad. The sweet and sour sauce is everything. (The hefty amount of caramelized shallots doesn’t hurt, either.)

