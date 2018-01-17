

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

People like to hate on American cheese, but sometimes it’s just what the doctor ordered. (Figuratively speaking.) For the times you’d like to indulge in some processed cheese product, we’ve gathered five comforting recipes from our archives. (For the other times, when you choose to eat healthfully, we suggest looking at the more than 1,500 options in our Recipe Finder.)

Soft Cheese Tacos, above. These enchilada-like tacos are filled with shredded cheese and topped with a smooth cheese sauce. A tip: You’ll have leftover queso — it makes a mighty fine dip, of course, but know that its spicy silkiness does wonders when stirred into baked mac and cheese.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

The Lake Erie Monster. You may never eat a Filet-O-Fish again!



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Hot Potato Salad. Twice-cooked potatoes meets Velveeta, pimento-stuffed olives and bacon. What could go wrong?

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Soul Food Macaroni and Cheese. A cheesy, satisfying classic, scaled up to feed a crowd.

(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

El Rey Nachos. Your Super Bowl party will thank you. While you’re at it, make double the poblano cheese sauce. It’s that good.

