

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Bust out your slow cookers: We’ve got a nice collection of warming recipes from our archives.

Tea-Braised Chuck Roast With Ginger and Orange, above. A few cups of lapsang souchong tea does wonders to this tender roast.

[If you’re just dumping a bunch of stuff into your slow cooker, you’re doing it wrong]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Brisket With Leeks and Pomegranate Molasses. The sweet-tart pomegranate molasses and generous amount of dates and leeks make for a flavorful, saucy dish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Pork, Apple and Lemon Thyme Meatballs. These tender little nuggets cook for seven to eight hours in their sauce, allowing for maximum flavor absorption.

[With a swap and a slow cooker, this onion soup speaks a whole new language]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Salmon With Shallot and Green Beans. Slow cooking fish means it’ll taste mild and be soft and flaky when done.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Olive-Oil-Braised Tuna With Orange-Olive Tapenade. Just because you’re slow cooking doesn’t mean your appliance will be on all day — this recipe prescribes 30 minutes to cook the braising liquid, plus another 40 to 50 minutes to cook the fish.

[If you think you don’t like lima beans, these recipes may win you over]

Spicy Braised Eggplant With Prunes. Savory, rich and aromatic thanks to garlic, ginger and scallions.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Greek Beans With Peppers and Yogurt. Large lima beans are the star of the show in this recipe inspired by gigantes, a traditional Greek dish.

More from Food:

9 soups and stews to fortify you while it’s still winter

American cheese is the food equivalent of cuddling under a warm blanket

For once, everyone agrees with Trump: Cherry and strawberry are the best Starbursts