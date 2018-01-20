

Chances are you’ll be ordering pizza at some point this month or next, and we don’t blame you one bit. But if you’d like to try making your own, we, of course, are here to help. Here are some ideas from our archives to set you on the path to homemade pizza bliss.

First, the dough:

No-Knead Pizza Dough, above. This is truly a foolproof recipe that requires no special equipment — and it’s just four ingredients! It makes six individual (four-ounce) balls of dough, but you could form larger portions to make shareable pies. Best of all, the dough freezes well (in case of pizza-craving emergencies).



Artisanal Baker’s Dough. Here’s another crust to try, using the same basic no-knead technique (and long, 24-hour fermentation) as above. This dough uses milk instead of water, making it slightly more tender.

Now that you’ve got your dough, time to top ’em:



Smoked Mozzarella and Lemon Pizza. Unless you’re one of those people who has a brick oven in the backyard, you’ll use your oven (or grill) for this recipe. Either way, we think you’ll like the simple combination of toppings that make for a complex-tasting pie. (Feel free to use one of the above doughs rather than the one included with this recipe.)



Hummus, Pepper and Gorgonzola Flatbread. You could make the super easy flatbread, sure, but we’re including this so that you can take the toppings and put them on pizza. The mix of hummus, roasted peppers and funky-sweet cheese is vaguely reminiscent of wings with blue cheese dip. (Just try it.)



Other recipes that you should steal topping ideas from: Turkey, Caramelized Onion and Apple Pizza; Spinach, Fennel and Roasted Pepper Pizza; Lamb Pizza; Taco Pizza; and Grilled Tomato, Feta and Olive Pizza (pictured above).



If all else fails (meaning you don’t want to make long-fermented pizza dough), forget everything you just read and make this doughy, buttery Detroit-Style Pizza instead.

