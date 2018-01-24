When you need dinner and you need it fast, eggs are your friend. Here are several speedy recipes from our archives to try tonight:

Soft-Boiled Eggs With Anchovy Toasts, above. A creamy yolk and a pad of butter make the perfect foil to salty anchovies and crunchy toast. Eat it for dinner or cut into smaller bites for an appetizer.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Sesame Fried Rice With Spring Vegetables and Egg. We probably don’t need to tell you that a fried egg is excellent on fried rice, but we wouldn’t want to make assumptions, so: Fried eggs are excellent on fried rice. This time of year, swap out the asparagus for sturdy greens (kale, chard, mustard) or green beans.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mint and Egg Salad. It’s a mayo-free version, and it’s next to impossible to stop eating.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Eggs Benedict. It’s good to have a brunch-y recipe in your files, so give this one a spin: Lime and chipotle powder in the sauce, plus creamy avocado on the toast, make it crave-worthy.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Baked Eggs With Sausage, Tomatoes and Mint. The orange zest really makes these flavors pop. Serve with plenty of flatbread for scooping.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Grain Bowls and Soft-Boiled Eggs With Avocado + Kimchi. Here’s a good reason to keep some cooked grains on hand — top them with a runny yolked egg, something extra flavorful like kimchi, plus slices of ripe avocado, and you’ve put together a super-quick dinner with just a handful of ingredients.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Flatbread Pizzas With Broccoli Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomato and Egg. It’s an easy formula to follow for many a vegetable, really — make pesto, then spread it on flatbread and top with an egg and other stuff (cooked sausage rounds, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, anchovies, etc.) for a speedy dinner.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Parsi Eggs. A flavorful, spiced hash gets topped with yogurt and eggs, and everyone is happy.

