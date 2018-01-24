

Taylor Gourmet debuted in Chicago on Monday in the city’s main business district. (Kailley Lindman)

Chicago shares a quality with Washington that connects the two cities no matter how different they may seem to the people who actually live in each place. They both suffer from a malaise known as New York City Inferiority Complex.

That is not why Taylor Gourmet, the Washington-based sandwich chainlet, decided to open a location in the Windy City on Monday. What attracted co-founder Casey Patten and his hoagie/sandwich company to Chicago, a city 700 miles from Washington?

“Outside of the fact that I love Chicago?” Patten says. He releases a dry ha-ha chuckle, laughing at his own Second City boosterism after a decade of building Taylor Gourmet’s reputation in the District.

Patten then proceeds to lay out his Chicago bona fides: Since college, Patten has “spent a lot of time” in the city. He likes Chicago’s neighborhoods and their sense of history. He calls the city a “cool food town,” a description he offers with a small question mark at the end, though I did not get the sense he was questioning his own statement as much as his ability to make such a pronouncement.

A native of Philadelphia, a town not known for its warmth and charity, Patten has been intrigued (his word) by the Midwest and its hospitable folks. “Midwest nice,” he calls them. “It’s like a city as big as New York with the hustle and bustle. People smile and ask you how you’re doing, almost as if you’re in the South.”

Which is all nice and good. In the end, the decision to locate a Taylor Gourmet in Chicago came down to cold, hard stats.

“We analyzed probably the top 25 cities and narrowed it down,” Patten says. “I looked at it from every angle . . . You name it, we looked at it.”

“Chicago was one of the cities that topped the list,” he adds.

The decision, Patten says, felt right. The city has a great sandwich culture, he says, starting with Italian beef, that signature working-class bite that is part sandwich, part soup and all delicious. (I am only half-joking about the soupy quality; a true Italian beef on French roll can be a soggy landmass surrounded by a shallow moat of gravy, depending on how much jus you prefer, including a full-immersion dip in the stuff.)

How does one define a city’s sandwich culture? Does it begin and end with a wide selection of mouthwatering sandwiches? Does it require one or more signature sandwiches? Chicago would appear to have both categories covered. Then again, what does an outsider like me or Patten know about another city’s offerings?

So I checked with Kevin Pang, a former food writer for the Chicago Tribune and now food editor for the Onion’s A.V. Club. He said via email he would not call Chicago “an overt sandwich town.” He continued:

“We do enjoy our Italian beefs, but it’s more a blue-collar sandwich enjoyed outside downtown in the neighborhoods. (Same thing goes for deep dish pizza. It’s mainly a dish invented for tourists.) Where Taylor Gourmet is opening, it’s right smack in the heart of the Loop — Chicago’s main business district — and its competition isn’t so much sandwiches, but the likes of Chipotle, Panera Bread, Roti, and a well-known Middle Eastern chain called Naf Naf Grill. I wouldn’t say Taylor’s competition is sandwich vs. sandwich, more like sandwich vs. assemble-your-bowl concepts.”

Taylor Gourmet will enter this fast-casual slugfest in Chicago with the same winter menu that is featured in Washington, including the chain’s new SP Double Stack, a burger with the characteristics of a Philly cheesesteak. I asked Taylor Gourmet’s publicist if Patten and chef Jacob Hunter had an Italian beef sandwich planned for future menus.

“I think they are going to roll with it for the next seasonal” menu, spokesman Doug Rashid says. “Not confirmed, but in the works.”

You will have to fly to Chicago to try Taylor’s take on Italian beef, however. The sandwich’s rollout will probably be exclusive to the Windy City.

