She’s clearly well-traveled. Her Instagram account offers a glimpse of a lifestyle that most people will experience only through the images of Hollywood and Madison Avenue. There’s the shot of a boat gliding across impossibly blue waters off the coast of Greece. There’s the video of her at a hotel on the island of Capri, summoning a server with a tiny silver bell. There’s the beachfront house that looks onto an endless ocean at sunset.

But the Instagram image that cemented vacayinbae’s 15 minutes of fame was something less breathtaking: It was a quick snap posted last weekend from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump had to skip a fundraiser at the resort, known as his Winter White House, marking the first anniversary of his presidency to wait as lawmakers tried to jump-start the government. The photo in question showed a silver caviar server with a pair of plastic spoons perched awkwardly on the edge.

Vacayinbae, whose Instagram account lists the name “Maria Rogers,” laid out the horrors at Mar-a-Lago:

Rogers didn’t stop there. She was also put off by Mar-a-Lago’s caviar accompaniments, which looked to be crackers pulled straight from a box.

Well, that’s all the Internet could take. Vacayinbae was soon spoon-fed an extra large serving of hate. It came from every corner of the known media world. From Instagram. From Twitter. Even from Stephen Colbert, who mocked every one of vacayinbae’s hashtags with a tone that dripped #firstworldproblems.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Donald Trump might not be the worst person at Mar-a-Lago,” Colbert quipped.

A few kind souls tried to do the impossible: They tried to offer some perspective to the Instagram commentariat, which either foamed at the mouth at the idea of patronizing a Trump property or offered their “hopes and prayers” and “thank you for your service” gibes. But sweet corinmeow decided vacayinbae had all the shade she could take:

I’m not rich. But I luv good food. Those also the ugliest worst plastic spoons ever lol… like if you r gonna serve caviar…. people are so self righteous.. i. Sure everyone mocking this post isn’t as humble and thrifty as they preach. like shut up, it’s caviar! It’s a treat! Gotta do it perfect! Especially since Trump puts himself on such a pedestal as a host!

You could argue that the kangaroo court of Instagram did spare vacayinbae the cruelest fate: telling her that plastic spoons are perfectly acceptable utensils for serving caviar. They’re not the preferred instruments, perhaps, at an exclusive resort that charges $200,000 for new members. But plastic spoons are sanitary (a consideration for a Mar-a-Lago kitchen that was recently dinged with 15 health violations), and they don’t interfere with the natural flavors of the pricey fish roe, which can cost $200 or more an ounce for imported caviar.

“The plastic suffices,” says Jeff Black, the restaurateur behind Black Restaurant Group, including BlackSalt Fish Market and Restaurant in the Palisades, which sells caviar for both diners and market shoppers. “If the end goal is to get caviar from the bowl to your mouth, that certainly does the purpose.”



A spoonful of Tsar Nicoulai caviar, farmed in the United States and shown in the traditional spoon. (Jeremy Allen/Bloomberg News)

But Black says it’s more complicated than that. There is the context of serving caviar at a fine-dining restaurant inside a private resort. Plastic is just tacky. Or as Black says, “It would be like putting Bondo on a Rolls Royce.” Bondo, for you non-car geeks, is the filler used to repair holes and dents in vehicles. It can make a car look like a liver-ticked German shorthaired pointer. A resort like Mar-a-Lago should use the traditional mother-of-pearl spoons, Black says, which won’t alter the flavor of the caviar like metal utensils can.

More important, though, is the issue of plastic itself. There is literally a ton of plastic for every person on Earth, and it has major environmental impacts. “I’m an anti-plastic person,” Black says. “I try to use as little plastic as possible, but it’s impossible to get plastics completely out of our lives.”

The president is not exactly known as a tree-hugging environmentalist. I called Mar-A-Lago to try to get to the bottom of this. Certainly the kitchen had some justification for the plastic spoons and commercial crackers, right, even if it’s just a matter of tight food costs? (Otherwise known as cheapness.) But Mar-a-Lago wasn’t taking my call. I couldn’t get past the receptionist.

“I wouldn’t be able to help you with that,” she said. “We reserve any comment or explanation for things on social media. We prefer not to comment.”

