Happy weekend! We suggest spending a little time in the kitchen over the next couple days to make one or more of these recipes. If you do, you’ll be well prepared for the weeks (or months!) ahead.

Roasted Mushroom and Swiss Chard Lasagna, above. Making your own lasagna is so satisfying; you can even assemble the whole thing and keep it frozen for up to a month. You’ll also learn to make your own pasta! If you’ve never done that, know that it’s way easier than it seems. (And a pasta machine helps, but it’s not required.)



Cream of Broccoli Soup Concentrate. This homemade version of the canned, condensed classic also happens to be vegan. The recipe calls for vegan bouillon, which you can also make yourself, but feel free to use the store-bought stuff instead. Best of all, the soup concentrate can be frozen for up to three months.

[You should really make a batch or two of meatballs this weekend]



Campono Meatball Subs. The weekend is a good time to make a batch of meatballs, and we think these are worthy of your time: They’re an ideal texture — not too tender and not too tough — and you can cook, cool and freeze them for up to six months. Is your kitchen gluten-free? A helpful reader reports that you can use gluten-free bread (such as a store-bought focaccia-type) to excellent results.



Rose Petal Harissa. A good condiment can perk up most foods, especially if you’re the roast-a-bunch-of-stuff-and-combine-it-for-a-meal-later type. We like this harissa, for its spice and complexity, but we’re also big fans of a classic yogurt sauce, miso dressing or a lemony tahini drizzle.

[Get your carb fix by baking a loaf of homemade bread]



Best-of Bagels. Would any cooking project list be complete without homemade bagels? We think not. These are truly some of the best bagels you’ll have — and the fact that you made them yourself means they’re all the better. Store your finished bagels at room temperature for three days, or freeze them for up to a month.

