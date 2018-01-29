

Need some lunch inspiration? Here’s a mix of ideas from our archives that are anything but sad desk lunches:

Peanut Butter, Honey and Arugula Sandwich, above. A simple combo to be sure, but one made interesting with the addition of peppery greens.



Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches. Avocado adds creaminess to these vegan sandwiches.



Veggie Flatbread Sandwich With Feta-Yogurt Spread. It’s lovely in the summer, when you’ve got really great tomatoes, but this simple formula works well with any number of vegetables: Try roasted peppers, eggplant or rounds of winter squash.



Emmer, Lentil and Celery Salad With Lemon-Cumin Dressing. A good one to stuff into pita pockets or use as a sandwich filling.



Garlicky Rainbow Chard and Cannellinis, This quick saute is good at room temperature or warmed briefly in an office microwave.



Chickpea Tikka Masala. This flavorful take on chicken tikka masala tastes even better the day after you make it, so it’s ideal to portion out for lunches throughout the week.

