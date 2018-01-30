

Clockwise, from top left, Irresistible Wings, Green Apple Relish, American Dip Grilled Cheese and Red Lentil Chili. (Photos by Deb Lindsey and Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Whether you’re hosting a big gathering for Super Bowl Sunday, headed to a potluck or keeping things low-key, we have loads of ideas in our archives to keep you satisfied.

Jump to: Wings and chicken | Dips and snacks | Pizza | Sandwiches | Chili

Wings and chicken



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Irresistible Wings. A great way to use up the last little bits from sauce bottles and condiment jars.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Crème Fraîche Chicken Wings. The no-cook sauce is smooth, tangy and a little spicy.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Joan’s Chicken Wings. The recipe, from Stanley Tucci’s mother, is a two-for-one, chicken with a side of vegetables special.

[The perfect game-day recipes for fans of every NFL team]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Coconut Chicken Fingers. Chicken fingers you can feel good about eating. (Plus they’re gluten-free!)



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Maple and Cranberry Drumsticks. These meaty pops are ideal for those who just aren’t that into chicken wings.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Federal Donuts Za’atar Fried Chicken. The Super Bowl comes but once a year, so it seems like a good excuse to fry some chicken. (Millennial pink serving plate optional.)

Dips and snacks



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

El Rey Nachos. If nachos seem too messy, you could also just serve the creamy poblano cheese sauce as a dip. If you’re having company over, be warned: It won’t last long.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Green Apple Relish. Serve this nourishing dip with raw vegetables, crackers or pita chips.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip. The classic dip, slimmed down.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Whipped Hummus. Smooth, creamy and nothing like the store-bought stuff.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Baba Ghanouj. A rich and creamy low-calorie dip.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Hot-Cold Nacho Wreath. Perhaps the opposite of a low-calorie dip, but a delicious and splurge-worthy one to be sure. (We could see the chorizo cream cheese topping used in many a dip or layered situation.)



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Baked Jalapeño Poppers. Easier to make than the fried version, and healthful, too.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Desi Jacks. Sweet, salty and spicy.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Herbed Popcorn. It’s addictive (plus low in calories and saturated fat).

Pizza



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Detroit-Style Pizza. It’s not delivery, it’s cheesy and saucy and extra bready.

[It’s cool if you order pizza. But here are some ideas if you want to make it at home instead.]

Lamb Pizza. Uses pre-made pizza dough (homemade or store-bought) and is baked in a sheet pan for extra convenience.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Hummus, Pepper and Gorgonzola Flatbread. This is a strange-seeming combination of ingredients that go shockingly well together.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Quad Cities-Style Pizza. Malt syrup makes the crust extra rich; this slices into finger-food pieces quite well.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Flatbread Pizzas With Broccoli Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomato and Egg. If pizza crust is too annoying to deal with, buy some flatbreads, slather with pesto and some other toppings, and call it a day.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Philadelphia Tomato Pie. This focaccia-based dish is served at room temperature, making it perfect for a party.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Khachapuri Penovani. It’s not pizza, but this five-ingredient cheese-filled slab of carbs is just as satisfying. (And if some stray pieces of salami or roasted peppers found their way into the filling, who could blame you?)

Sandwiches



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

American Dip Grilled Cheese. The creamy horseradish sauce is not to be missed.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Sandwiches. Give these the ol’ taco bar treatment, if you want people to have options: Set out pieces of toast, with plates of chicken and bacon and bowls of sliced tomatoes and the avocado chickpea spread.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Roast Broccoli Hero Sandwiches. A meat-free option packed with flavor.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Polish Boy. This sandwich has it all: kielbasa, french fries, coleslaw and a tangy, banana pepper mustard sauce.

Chili



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Meats and Foods Chili. Eat it topped with corn chips, spoon it over a half-smoke, use a funnel to siphon it into your mouth . . . there’s not really a wrong way to eat this.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Smoky Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili. With tons of flavor thanks to chipotle and smoked paprika. Make it up to a week ahead.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Vegan Chili Mac. This recipe is more about the vegan mac and cheese and less about the chili, but we think it’s still perfect for a football party.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Everybody’s Chili Verde. With plenty of chiles and lots of customizable toppings that should please any eater.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Red Lentil Chili. It’s meatless, but we’re betting you won’t miss the beef. For you last-minute types, this can be made in less than an hour.

More from Food:

American cheese is the food equivalent of cuddling under a warm blanket

The chicken sandwich that has it all

Winning recipes for a day of sports watching