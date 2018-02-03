We keep citrus on hand to brighten up many a dish, but it deserves star treatment every once in a while. Here are several desserts to try, fresh from the archives.
Oranges With Mint-Infused Honey and Pistachios, above. As simple a recipe as they come, really — a quick honey drizzle lends just a touch of sweetness to lush slices of orange, while mint and pistachios add a touch of intrigue.
Candied Orange Peel. Makes for a softer candied peel than you might be used to (in a great, addictive way); use the technique with lemons, limes or grapefruit, too.
Blood Orange Curd. It’s a classic for a reason! Also try it with Meyer or Eureka lemons, red or pink grapefruit, key limes, satsumas and/or kumquats.
Meyer Lemon-Cara Cara Orange Marmalade. If you’ve got an excess of citrus, here’s a nice way to preserve them.
Orange-Scented Olive Oil Cake. This cake is like that black sweater in your closet that goes with everything — eat it plain, dress it up with whipped crème fraîche, or take it to a birthday party and serve it with orange sherbet and sprinkles.
Shaker Lemon Pie. With this dessert, it really is possible to have it all (if all you’re after is a pie that’s sweet, sour and bitter at the same time, that is).
Everyday Any Way Lemon-Poppy Seed Shortbread. Rich and sandy, this is perfect with a cup of tea.
Sunrise Granita. Simple, healthful and stunning. (If you dropped a scoop or two into a glass of bubbly, well, we wouldn’t blame you.)
Creamsicle Pudding Cake. Featuring that nostalgic cream and orange flavor combo.
