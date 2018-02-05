

With renewed attention on the City of Brotherly Love, it’s a good time to revisit these Philadelphia-sourced recipes from our archives. Because in addition to being first-time Super Bowl winners, the city has some really great food:

Salted Tahini Doughnuts, above. These non-yeasted doughnuts have the perfect ratio of salty-to-sweet. The recipe comes from Federal Donuts.



Salted Chocolate Chip and Sour Cherry Cookies. Better than chocolate chip cookies, if we may say — these benefit in texture and flavor from oats, chocolate chunks and chewy dried cherries.



Root Beer Float Ice Cream. A recipe inspired by history: Soda is said to have been invented in Philadelphia in 1807 (and the ice cream soda in 1874). Pharmacist Charles Elmer Hires created the first commercially produced root beer for the Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition in 1876.

Philadelphia Tomato Pie. With a thick, bready crust and a simple tomato sauce topped with cheese; it’s meant to be served at room temperature, meaning it’s ideal party food.



Truffled Hazelnut and Potato Soup (Haselnusssuppe). Rich, velvety and indulgent, thanks to hazelnuts and a splash of truffle oil.



Philly Italian Hoagie. Would this list be complete without a sandwich recipe? When you can’t make it to Wawa, this homemade hoagie will do just fine.



We know what you’re thinking: “What, no cheesesteak?!” We hear you, but we also invite you to chew on this nugget from Tom Sietsema’s food-fueled visit to Philadelphia a few years ago: “Outsiders think of Philly, home to the rival Geno’s and Pat’s, as a cheesesteak town. Insiders would prefer you remember the city for its roast pork sandwiches.” (If you need to hear that from a Philadelphian, then here you go.)

So instead of one wiz wit, can we interest you in a few Philly-Style Broccoli Rabe, Portobello and Cheese Sandwiches?

