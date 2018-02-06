

Some days only a juicy burger will satisfy. For those days, we turn to these meaty standbys from our archives.

Tri-Pepper Burgers, above. With lots of peppers packed inside, for an ultra-juicy and flavorful bite.

Emilia Burgers. The patty itself is laced with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; a punchy salsa verde and a layer of balsamic mayonnaise, though, make this is a luxe burger indeed.



Turkey Burgers With Feta and Dill. Avoid an all-too-typical dry bird burger with the addition of dill, feta and red onion.



Rosenfeld’s Best Burgers. They’re simple, but the attention to detail (and cooking them on a grill) makes them mighty tasty.



Sriracha Pork Burgers. With just enough hot sauce to perk things up and doctor some mayo. (But feel free to add more if you like things extra spicy).



Basic Beef PornBurgers. Featuring a blend of sirloin steak, short ribs and chuck roast. Top it with a potato pancake, sausage and mushroom gravy and a fried egg, as pictured, if you want to get really crazy.

