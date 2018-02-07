

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Avocados are delicious. You probably know this. But did you know they’re incredibly versatile and also make tasty desserts? (You probably did, but we’re happy to provide a friendly reminder.) Here are six of our favorite ways to use them, from our archives.

Black Beans and Greens With Avocado and Za’atar, above. Nourishing comfort food at its finest: Cook some veggies and beans in a skillet, serve dolloped with mashed avocado and a generous sprinkling of za’atar (an earthy/tangy dried herb blend).

(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Shrimp and Avocado Fondue. Forget everything you know about fondue — it starts with a roux, gets creamy from ripe avocado and a little boost from smoked paprika. A little Taleggio cheese makes things just the right amount of funky.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Chilean-Style Avocado Salad. In case you missed it: Avocados go quite well with hearts of palm. The two are joined here with asparagus and a simple oil and lemon juice dressing.

(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Jicama, Apple and Chayote Salad With Pepita-Avocado Dressing. Secret’s in the sauce — it’s a dreamy blend of avocados, lime juice, pumpkin seeds, dill and mustard. When combined with crunchy raw fruit and vegetables, it’s hard to resist.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Avocado Toast With Egg, Cucumber and Radish. Not your mother’s avocado toast.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Avocado and Coconut Ice Cream. With this ice cream, we really can have it all: There’s no dairy or eggs in sight, but it’s still creamy and lush thanks to ripe avocado and rich coconut milk. No ice cream maker? No problem — pack it in a container and freeze until it’s a dense soft-serve consistency.

