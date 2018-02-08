

(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Hot take: There are way too many underwhelming brunches in the world. How many times must we eat mediocre eggs and drink overpriced mimosas before we’ll learn our lesson?

Say no to the restaurant lines and annoying table neighbors and inevitable floppy waffles. Invite your friends over, because you’re making brunch. Here’s the plan (feel free to mix and match based on your crowd’s size and tastes):

Easy Cheese Soufflan, above. The recipe comes from celebrated chef Jacques Pepin, but it’s anything but cheffy. You’ll stir together some oil, cottage cheese, whipped cream cheese and eggs (plus some salt, pepper and chives), pour it into a skillet or other baking dish, and in 40 to 45 minutes you’ll be rewarded with a cheesy, satisfying, ultra-comforting main dish. Pop it in the oven about 20 minutes before your friends arrive, so that it’ll smell great when they walk in and be fresh out of the oven once everyone’s settled.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

One-Skillet Sausage and Potato Hash. Cubes of potatoes get crispy edges while remaining soft and buttery on the inside; a few links of your favorite sausage add just the right amount of meatiness. It takes about 35 minutes, start to finish, but you could prep everything several hours before (keep the potatoes in a bowl of water to prevent them from discoloring), then cook it up to an hour or so before you’d like to eat and reheat it in the pan just before serving.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Green Salad With Pears, Pecans and Blue Cheese. Balance your savory mains with something leafy, like this super simple salad. Don’t like blue cheese? Leave it out, or use a cheese you do like. Nut allergies? Some roasted pumpkin seeds would be dandy. (Tip: This is also a great recipe to send along to that friend who asks what they can bring.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Orange + Radish Salad With Olive Dressing. It’s winter, after all, so embrace it with some juicy citrus. The simple mix of ingredients are bright and fresh; it’s also a dish that travels well, if you need to assign it to another friend.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Any Citrus Tea Cake. Is it brunch if there’s not at least one sweet thing at the table? Avoid the trap of floppy waffles or cold, lifeless pancakes and make a cake instead. Actually — don’t even make the cake. Get a pound cake from the store (or ask that other friend to bring one!), then whip up a two-ingredient citrus syrup to drizzle over top. (While you’re at it, double that syrup and add it to some bubbly water or wine.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

The Red-Eye. We’re not giving you a recipe for a mimosa, because you are smart and capable and you can handle that. But here’s a drink for the savory folk: Beer mixed with spiced up tomato juice, a.k.a. something infinitely more drinkable than that uninspired bloody mary you drank last weekend.

More from Food:

A genius step that will improve your cold-weather cooking

9 bright and sunny citrus desserts to break winter’s spell

5 weekend cooking projects that’ll keep you fed for the week(s) ahead