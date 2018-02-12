

(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Whether you’re celebrating Fat Tuesday or just looking for something delicious to eat this week, look no further than these gems from our archives:

Hank’s Oyster Po’ Boy, above. Crispy crunchy fried oysters sit pretty in a brioche bun with a tangy, horseradish-spiked coleslaw.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Red Beans and Rice. This recipe comes together in about 40 minutes (compared to a few hours for others!) but doesn’t sacrifice on flavor.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Andouille, Chicken, Red Bean and Rice Pilaf. For a different take on the red beans and rice duo, try this version that’s pumped up with smoky andouille sausage and shredded chicken.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Bastille Savory Beignets. These fritters are crisp on the outside and airy within. Feel free to swap out other seafood for the crawfish meat — shrimp, calamari or crabmeat would be nice — or use vegetables (such as carrots, cauliflower or broccoli) instead.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

For a sweet, beignet-like treat, go for these honey-glazed Bumuelos.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

If you have time, a king cake makes a worthy sweet (we’re partial to this King Babka Cake mash-up). But if you’re more the liquid dessert type, then try the Night Tripper (pictured above). It’s like a king cake in drinkable form, with a nice kick from bourbon.

