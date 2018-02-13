

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim reacts to her score during the women’s halfpipe finals. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Chloe Kim made history by becoming the youngest woman ever to medal in snowboarding, after her back-to-back 1080s earned her the gold Tuesday in PyeongChang, South Korea. And people are excited about that, but because they’re also easily distracted and want something goofy to read on a Tuesday morning, they’re also thrilled to discover that the 17-year-old tweets about food like a real person does. She gets “hangry” — just like us! She tweets about junk food with a glee that we usually only see from Chrissy Teigen. She really wishes she had finished that breakfast sandwich. So relatable.

Come with us on a journey through Kim’s Twitter timeline, where there are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Chipotle to eat:

7. California Pizza Kitchen

Oh, you’re doing the Whole 30 diet right now? *laughs*

6. In-N-Out

We are going to In N Out @TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/wCeEBvgATo — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) December 19, 2017

This tweet has everything a newly famous 17-year-old could ever dream of: perfect makeup, her adorable dad, a sponsorship from a major car brand and the potential for “animal-style” fries.

5. Chipotle

just downloaded the chipotle app and i'm very happy about it — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 13, 2017

Burritos with extra guac are the new Wheaties.

4. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

So New Zealand doesn't have hot cheetos, so i got @Shay_Will to ship me some pic.twitter.com/eCP4YIXWoS — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) October 17, 2016

We bet the nation of New Zealand will never make this critical error again.

3. Ice cream

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Only a true pro would go to one of the coldest Winter Olympics — it’s so cold that athletes’ skis are beginning to warp — and crave ice cream.

2. Churros

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

This is good advice for any aspiring high-performance athlete. Churros make you less nervous. It’s science.

1. Breakfast sandwich

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

You guys. She didn’t even finish her breakfast sandwich, she was hangry, and she STILL WON A GOLD MEDAL.

