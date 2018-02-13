Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim reacts to her score during the women’s halfpipe finals. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Chloe Kim made history by becoming the youngest woman ever to medal in snowboarding, after her back-to-back 1080s earned her the gold Tuesday in PyeongChang, South Korea. And people are excited about that, but because they’re also easily distracted and want something goofy to read on a Tuesday morning, they’re also thrilled to discover that the 17-year-old tweets about food like a real person does. She gets “hangry” — just like us! She tweets about junk food with a glee that we usually only see from Chrissy Teigen. She really wishes she had finished that breakfast sandwich. So relatable.

Come with us on a journey through Kim’s Twitter timeline, where there are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Chipotle to eat:

7. California Pizza Kitchen

Oh, you’re doing the Whole 30 diet right now? *laughs*

6. In-N-Out

This tweet has everything a newly famous 17-year-old could ever dream of: perfect makeup, her adorable dad, a sponsorship from a major car brand and the potential for “animal-style” fries.

5. Chipotle

Burritos with extra guac are the new Wheaties.

4. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

We bet the nation of New Zealand will never make this critical error again.

3. Ice cream

Only a true pro would go to one of the coldest Winter Olympics — it’s so cold that athletes’ skis are beginning to warp — and crave ice cream.

2. Churros

This is good advice for any aspiring high-performance athlete. Churros make you less nervous. It’s science.

1. Breakfast sandwich

You guys. She didn’t even finish her breakfast sandwich, she was hangry, and she STILL WON A GOLD MEDAL.

