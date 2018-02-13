

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Not that into chocolate? You’ve still got plenty of options for a lovely Valentine’s Day dessert. Here are a few to consider, from our archives:

Blood Orange Tart, above. The crust is butter-based and unfussy, the filling is a simple pastry cream topped with lovely shades of orange. Make the crust and the filling ahead of time, then assemble the tart just before serving.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Berry Cloud Chia Pudding. It’s smooth and light as a feather.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Honey Whole-Wheat Clafoutis With Raspberries. This is a simple affair of mixing up the batter, dotting on the raspberries, and baking until set (about 40 to 50 minutes).



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Raspberry Roasted Applesauce. Sweet, pretty, simple and elegant. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Coeur a la Cremesicle. A little retro and a little French at the same time.

More from Food:

3 Valentine’s Day menus to make for (or with) that special someone

Welcome the jewels of winter with these citrus recipes

To escape the winter blues, try seeing red — pomegranate red